A PREVIOUSLY low-key weed, winter grass (Poa annua) is challenging the herbicide resistance crown held by annual ryegrass, with glyphosate-resistant populations being confirmed in Victoria.

Perhaps considered as being more like Clark Kent than Superman, herbicide resistance testing has shown otherwise with at least 20 populations of winter grass exhibiting resistance to simazine (group C), propyzamide (group D), group B and group Z herbicides.

Another population is resistant to the five herbicide modes of action B, C, D, M and Z.

Plant Science Consulting director and the University of Adelaide researcher Dr Peter Boutsalis, along with reports to the Australian Glyphosate Sustainability Working Group (AGSWG), said winter grass resistance was causing increasing concern.

“While winter grass might look like a soft plant, it has shown it is a force to be reckoned with,” Dr Boutsalis said.

“The levels and extent of resistance have surprised me, and while all the resistant populations have developed on golf courses, it is a warning that any weed can develop resistance.”

“This discovery serves as a timely reminder that any previously insignificant weed can become a huge problem with changes to management or environment.

“Grain growers should remember that present day problem weeds fleabane and sowthistle were not on the radar 20 years ago.”

In the United States, winter grass from golf courses and sports turf has become resistant to groups B, C, D and M herbicides, while in Britain there is at least one population resistant to paraquat (L) from a vineyard.

Winter grass is a genetically diverse winter annual species that also has perennial populations.

A native of Europe, it has now spread around the world, predominantly in temperate countries, but is also found infesting the sub Antarctic Islands of Macquarie and Heard.

It is predominantly a primary colonising weed of disturbed areas and is highly adaptable to heavy grazing and close mowing.