 

Community spirit on show at Mullewa harvest

02 Nov, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The headers, owned by local farmers and McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, lined up at the end of the day.
The headers, owned by local farmers and McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, lined up at the end of the day.

THE Mullewa Community Harvest was held last Saturday with a huge turnout of volunteers and support from McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, doing a demonstration with one of its headers.

Five headers in different colours, three chaser bins and 12 trucks worked from 9am through to 4pm to strip 697 tonnes of wheat, averaging 2.5 tonnes a hectare.

The community farm is on leased land, 5km west of Mullewa township.

Mullewa Community Group president Anita Grima said the 275 hectares was “a really nice patch of dirt with great road frontage on the Geraldton-Mt Magnet Road”.

“Everything ran smoothly during the day and everyone just pitched in and got the job done,’’ Ms Grima said.

“It was a sight to see.

“At the end of the day we had a good turnout at our sundowner with a few beers and a sausage sizzle to celebrate a good season for the Mullewa Community Group.”

The community farm was established in 2016.

The first crop was wheat, followed by canola and then wheat again.

“We are in our third season and so far we have been able to give community groups within the area access to funds through a grant system,’’ Ms Grima said.

“This allows people within the community some surety of the continuation of the town and its groups such as the rodeo, ag show, sporting organisations and art groups.

“The community spirit in this town still amazes me and seeing everyone coming together like they did on Saturday, for a common goal, to keep our community groups not just surviving, but thriving in our district, is just awesome.”

The community farm is run mostly by volunteers and backed by donations of product, machinery and labour.

It has the support of local dealerships which host demonstration days in conjunction with its seeding and harvest days.

Ms Grima said the City of Greater Geraldton council recently decided it would be a no ward council and Mullewa would lose its rural councillors.

“The community is somewhat afraid of what the district of Mullewa’s future holds,’’ she said.

“I’m extremely concerned about how long our group of volunteers and the community spirit will last without the support of rural councillors representing rural issues to avoid volunteer burnout and a decline in our services and facilities.

“So far we have managed to remain enthusiastic for the farm, but I do hold concerns in the current climate.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables