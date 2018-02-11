AFTER finishing night shift spraying his paddocks for summer weeds last Thursday, David McLagan was about half way through his summer weed spraying for the upcoming season when he stopped for a chat with Farm Weekly. He works in partnership with his parents Bruce and Lulut, operating their 6500 hectare, 4200ha arable farm at Miling, in the Moora Shire. With his wife Jamille and their four-month-old daughter Amiya away in the Philippines, as Jamille completes the final stages of her medical degree, David is keeping busy with soil preparation ahead of seeding, which he expects to begin close to ANZAC Day. Of the spraying program David said his biggest concern was managing caltrop, self-sown cereal and, in areas where canola did not grow in 2017, melons and roly poly. To combat these weeds he is using a combination of Glyphosate, 2-4D Ester, Garlon and wetters, oils and ammonium sulphate. With the majority of the property made up of heavy soils, David sees no need for deep ripping which allows more time to focus on targeting weeds and conserving soil moisture closer to seeding. The farm received between 53 millimetres and 70mm in two rain events in January and although it has prompted the need for spraying, David said the rain could work in their favour. “Back in the old days it used to be considered a curse to get summer rain but we now know the moisture we save actually delivers a decent return,” he said. “With our drying climate, we certainly look to the eastern Wheatbelt to see how they manage to conserve moisture in their crops and summer rain is really looked on as a vital component of successful farming – I think we will be following suit in trying to conserve as much soil moisture as we can.” The McLagans tend to stick to a fairly consistent cropping program, usually growing wheat, barley and canola in equal thirds on a rotational basis, which is the plan for the 2018 growing season. “We try and keep everything as simple as possible for the sake of management and our calculations, we don’t try and do anything too complicated so it’s easy for seasonal staff to pick up,” David said.

In the future, they plan to increase their wheat production to up to half of their program and plant canola and barley in equal parts to the remainder. Although the 2017 growing season was quite disappointing for the McLagans, with yields either average or below average, David said they learnt a great deal which has prompted them to reassess some practices and focus more on soil moisture conservation and seeding practices. “We found that anything sown early did well and we probably should be chasing more moisture than we do,” he said. “Traditionally we are in a fairly reliable rainfall area (about 350mm of annual rain) and because of that we typically sow shallow so that when there’s opening rain, the crop immediately starts growing. “If we had sown a little bit deeper into the moisture, it would have taken a bit longer for the crop to get to the surface, but as it turned out with the very dry season, it would have meant that we had an advanced crop.” Over the past 10 years, David has had a strong focus on clearing land, which he felt inspired to do after visiting Brazil where he saw the benefits of farming with 100 per cent cleared land. “I realised that when I returned to our farm what trees and stone heaps represented in terms of farm efficiency loss,” David said. “For us, with no stock anymore, we had no purpose for trees so we have actually gone quite aggressive on clearing within the confines of the law and just trying to clean up the farm, which would be our biggest preparation for seeding every year.” Further soil preparation will include the spreading of 2000 tonne of lime at 2t/ha, which the McLagans do every year, targeting the worst paddocks, as well as ammonium sulphate which will be applied in mid-March at 187 kilograms per hectare and a MAP blend at seeding. Scepter will be the variety of choice and make up most of the McLagans’ wheat program this year, after recently making the move from Mace, while barley will be planted to Scope.