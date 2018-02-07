WA growers are often asking how far they can push their cropping system and when is it going to affect their financial returns?

In 2011, the Liebe Group set out to understand this by establishing a crop sequencing trial, Practice for Profit, at the Mills’ family property, just east of Dalwallinu.

For the seventh consecutive season at this site, the trial design drills down into the economic affects of multiple variables – high cost and low cost inputs and crop rotation.

The trial design includes a continuous wheat, wheat-canola, wheat-fallow and wheat-field pea rotation.

High and low inputs are adjusted seasonally to reflect grower standard practice (GSP).

The purpose of these high and low inputs has been to mimic maximum yield potential versus grain production at the lowest possible production costs, regardless of seasonal conditions.

The site was sown on May 10 into a dry soil profile.

With a late break to the season in 2017 and only 128 millimetres of growing season rainfall, emergence was not observed until early July.

It was noticeable early after emergence that the low input treatments, regardless of crop rotation, had lower plant counts and more weeds.

While this can have a significant affect on final yield, due to seasonal conditions, there was no significant difference between those treatments with high or low inputs on yield, protein, hectolitre weight or screenings.

This indicated that inputs did not necessarily compromise production in 2017.

What about the rotations?

It is commonly understood that it is good GSP to include diversity in your rotation for weed management, disease management and other economic reasons – but rotations can also have other benefits.

During the 2017 season, crop rotation was the standout influence on yield and quality at this trial site.

The standout rotation was wheat on chemical fallow.

The additional stored soil moisture from the previous year contributed to an extra 0.32 tonnes a hectare compared to the continuous wheat treatment.