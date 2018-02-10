CENTRAL Queensland-based agricultural technology pioneer, SwarmFarm Robotics, is poised to start commercial production of its SwarmBot mini driverless tractors, with help from about $14 million of fresh investment capital.

The company, which operates from the Bate family’s Emerald district cattle and cropping property at Gindie, has just launched a capital raising effort through business advisory giant PwC Australia to help fund its commercial agenda.

Financial projections for SwarmFarm Robotics suggest initial positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2020-21, growing to $50m by 2023.

Early versions of the lightweight, sensor-guided autonomous units – slightly larger in size than a farm quad bike – already operate in paddock teams on the family’s Central Highlands farm.

The research prototypes have been powered by 18 kilowatt diesel motors, working at about eight kilometres an hour, spot spraying weeds and mowing.

Hydraulic and electronic components can be easily swapped or replaced if required.

The first commercial-scale prototype is about to be built in Victoria with help from development partner and driverless car technology leader, Bosch.

Bosch is providing mechanical engineering expertise, system design knowledge and manufacturing and component supply for the SwarmBot platform.

The first of 50 commercial units are expected for release to farmers from mid-year on a managed lease basis for a monthly fee likely to be about $6000.

The SwarmFarm technology aims to lift farming system productivity by using the small, high-tech robotic gear in fleets, or swarms, for key broadacre and horticultural cropping system tasks, including planting, weed and pest control, fertiliser application and harvesting.

SwarmFarm director and co-founder, Jocie Bate, said the SwarmBot robots, mounted with eight-metre spray booms, had achieved a level of consistency and cost efficiency unattainable using traditional farming methods on the family’s farm.