A QUESTION posed to Facey Group member Craig Jespersen about the difference between deep rippers, inspired the popular Facey Group RipOff demonstration day at his Yealering property on March 13.

Farmers came from far and wide, including all the way from Geraldton, to see the deep rippers perform in paddock.

The Rocks Gone DepthCharger, the Bednar Terraland and an older style AgrowPlow were compared side-by-side as they completed five seeding runs across the paddock at 350 millimetre and 550mm depths.

Farmers also got to see the new John Deere 9520RX perform against the 9630.

There were also some spading strips in the paddock, which growers could visually compare against the ripped area.

The event’s popularity was overwhelming, with quite a few penetrometers in action, holes being dug to view the soil profile and pH testing going around.

Mr Jespersen and the Facey Group would like to thank Summit Fertilizers for the soil testing, Frank D’Emden for his expertise in locating where to install it, Ag Implements Narembeen for the 9520RX demo tractor, Dean and Shane Hill for the use of their 9630, Greg Smith for providing his tractor and AgrowPlow, Tim Pannell for providing the DepthCharger and Grant Borgward for providing the Terraland.

A fantastic day was had by all and we hope to have some different demonstrations later in the season.