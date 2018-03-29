 

Demo digs deep at 2018 main trial site

29 Mar, 2018 09:11 AM
Local farmers seeing the machinery in action at the Liebe Group Deep Ripper Demonstration Day. Photograph by: Shaun Fitzsimons.
LAST week the Liebe Group hosted a machinery demonstration day at the 2018 main trial site at Kalannie.

The event was attended by a group of more than 40 interested farmers and four cultivation bars were put to the test, setting up a large-scale demonstration on the site for this season.

Local growers supplied two cultivation machines, including the Grizzly Field Boss and Ausplow deep ripper.

AFGRI Equipment Dalwallinu supplied a Horsch Tiger and a Horsch Joker (speed tiller) which were trialled alongside the growers’ equipment.

The day’s main discussion focused on removal of the compaction layer and incorporation of limed top soil in a way which is economical.

With a growing focus on improving yield and soil health, the Liebe Group’s research and development co-ordinator Alana Hartley will be conducting in-season monitoring such as: influence of each cultivation type on crop establishment, plant nutrition using CSBP plant testing services, amelioration of subsoil acidity through the incorporation of limed top soil and final yield assessment at harvest.

The Liebe Group will also be implementing a second demonstration site at Dalwallinu where the same measurements will be taken throughout the season.

In addition to large scale machinery demonstration, growers also had the chance to learn more about hard-to-kill summer grasses at the Elders summer spray trial, which was also at the 2018 main trial site.

Elders-Scholz Rural agronomist Clare Johnston discussed the importance of understanding the effect of herbicide application rate, potential antagonism of tank mixing partners on herbicide efficacy and the benefits of using the correct spray adjuvant during a summer spray program.

The Liebe Group would like to thank grower members, AFGRI Equipment Dalwallinu for the supply of equipment, Elders Scholz Rural and Ty Henning, TekAg who provided their time for the demonstration.

p For more information on the demonstrations or other trials at the Liebe Groups 2018 main trial site, contact the Liebe Group on 9661 0570.

FarmWeekly

