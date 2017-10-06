KEY representatives from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) have recently travelled extensively through the Western Australian grainbelt to consult with as many growers as possible.

Two GRDC western region spring tours were conducted – one through the central and northern grainbelt in August and the other in the Esperance port zone in September.

GRDC personnel taking part included Western Regional Panel members, board members and western and national staff.

Areas visited in the central and northern tour included Dandaragan, Marchagee, Perenjori, Latham, Dalwallinu, Kalannie and Ballidu.

The Esperance port zone tour travelled through Esperance, Beaumont, Lake King, Ravensthorpe, Dunn Rock, West River and Munglinup.

“The spring tours visit different areas of WA’s cropping areas each year and are all about the GRDC interacting with growers and understanding their grain production issues, and having a general discussion about the GRDC’s role,” GRDC Western Regional Panel chairman Peter Roberts said.

“The GRDC Western Regional Panel and staff will use information from the spring tours to help refine the GRDC’s research, development and extension (RD&E) investment portfolio at a regional and national level,” Mr Roberts said.

“I also expect that issues identified – including information relating to dry seasonal conditions and a variable climate – will help shape the content of presentations at next year’s GRDC Update events in WA.”

Mr Roberts said growers visited were facing vastly different seasonal conditions, with parts of the central and northern grainbelt having the lowest 10 per cent of rainfall totals on record, and most growers in the Esperance port zone experiencing a more favourable season, although some had experienced severe erosion from flooding.

He said that despite the variation in rainfall, soil constraints issues were commonly raised by growers as a high priority issue across the State.

“Among the challenges for many WA growers is the sometimes huge level of differentiation of soil types within their paddocks,” he said.