AUSTRALIAN grain and cotton producers are monitoring the trade implications of a European Union (EU) ban on the herbicide diquat to see whether it will restrict their own use of the product.

The European Commission last week voted not to continue the registration for diquat, commonly used in crop desiccant products, due to concerns about its affect on bird life.

In Australia, diquat is an active ingredient in desiccants such as Reglone and Spray Seed, which are widely used in a range of crops.

Australia’s main grain export to the EU is canola and Australian Oilseeds Federation (AOF) executive director Nick Goddard said the industry was closely monitoring the situation to see whether it would mean changes to EU import standards.

“It is a concern, it won’t be an issue for this harvest, but for the 2019 harvest it is something we are looking at,” Mr Goddard said.

“We basically use two active ingredients in desiccants here in Australia, diquat and glyphosate and the last thing we want to see is a move where we have to rely on just one.”

Cotton Australia chief executive Adam Kay said while diquat was not widely used in cotton, it was concerning to see regulators make decisions not necessarily supported by science.

“The EU has banned neo-nicotinoid insecticides, it has gone within a whisper of banning glyphosate and now this and I would argue the science does not necessarily support this and that the decisions are based more on public sentiment,” Mr Kay said.

“It highlights what a good job our regulator, the APVMA (Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority) is doing in making science-based decisions.

“They are conducting thorough investigations and if products are found to be unsafe then they are not registered, the important thing is that it is all based on science.”

Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann said the ban would have a global affect.

“The EU seem to be banning or trying to ban products which are critical in conservation agriculture,” Mr Weidemann said.