AS harvest of the drought-ravaged winter crop gains momentum here in Australia, the European farmer is also very busy, juggling a summer crop harvest program with the seeding of their winter cereals, oilseeds and pulses.

The European summer was warmer and significantly drier than normal, and these unseasonal weather conditions have continued into the autumn.

While this is the ideal scenario for the summer crop harvest, it is seriously hindering the planting and emergence of the winter crops in affected areas.

The driest regions stretch from northern France, through Belgium, northern Germany and into the drought-declared areas of eastern Poland and northern Czech Republic.

Further south, most of the Balkan countries, especially Romania, are also extremely dry.

The seeding program is lagging behind the five-year average in all of these regions.

At the moment the canola crop has been the most affected, decreasing the area sown and compromising emergence.

The optimal sowing window is August through to mid-September in most of Europe and good early development before the winter sets in is critical for good yields.

Some farmers have been lucky enough to sow into moisture, some have sown dry, but others have simply abandoned their canola program in favour of more attractively priced cereals, primarily wheat.

Forecasts suggest that the European Union (EU) canola area could be down as much as eight per cent compared to last season.

The planting window for cereals is still open and the program is ongoing.

The area planted to wheat is forecast to be higher than last year due to higher wheat prices.

Add the swing from canola and the program is significant.

However, there is already talk of resowing in isolated pockets, due to extremely poor emergence.

Substantial rainfall is still required in many regions to ensure that the potential area is actually planted.

The risk here is that temperatures start to drop, and it becomes very difficult to get into paddocks before the winter sets in, leaving some European countries well short of their intended crop area.