THE Facey Group’s annual trials presentation event was held on Thursday, March 8 at Wickepin.

The afternoon showcased the group’s 2017 trials, as well as several other industry presentations covering many local farming priorities.

The Facey Group’s agricultural research and extension co-ordinator Chloe Turner discussed results from the 2017 trials, which included frost research, non-wetting soils trials, perennial pasture trials for summer grazing, lime incorporation research, trifluralin on oats, wheat and barley National Variety Trials local results and the eConnected Grainbelt project.

Brayden Noble, Summit Fertilizers, presented on the effect of nitrogen timing in canola, which showed significant yield response to nitrogen rates but not to timing of applications in the 2017 season.

In wet years, this would provide growers with the flexibility to delay nitrogen decisions to late flowering with enough nitrogen upfront.

Wesley Lefroy, Rabobank, explained blockchain and how it could help the industry.

He highlighted the key benefits as transparency, provenance, reduced counter-party risk and with increased financial efficiency.

He also touched on the renowned RaboResearch podcast, that farmers can listen to while seeding this year.

The Grains and Research Development Corporation (GRDC) 2018 Seed of Light recipient Mark Seymour highlighted the importance of keeping legumes in the rotation.

His take-home messages included that lupins have returned to good prices relative to cereals, chickpeas still need some fungicide management to work, lentils have improved and are worth having another look at, early sown faba beans work well and new varieties are less risky and early sown serradella on light soils and vetch on heavier soils are good options if you have stock.

Facey Group executive officer Sarah Hyde presented on “integrating spatial technologies in a mixed farming system to increase production efficiency of crop grazing”, a collaborative project with the University of New England, the CRC for Spatial Innovation, Precision Agronomics Australia, AgVivo, MLA Donor Company, Landgate and WA government.