 

Farmers shop around for storage gains

GREGOR HEARD
25 Dec, 2016 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The days of simply trucking all your grain to the nearest tip-off point are over.

GRAIN producers are looking carefully at the strengths and weaknesses of their local bulk handling options before making deliveries in order to maximise returns this season.

"The days of simply trucking all your grain to the nearest tip-off point are over, especially in areas where there is strong competition in terms of bulk handlers," said Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Andrew Weidemann.

"In our local area in the Wimmera (Victoria) there are a range of different storage options and farmers are assessing them according to their strengths and weaknesses," he siad.

"The prices posted are set by a combination of the depth of the buyers available and the efficiency which the grain can be turned out, whether that is for the export or domestic market.

"It is a good thing for growers to have that competition for their grain and the sites that are getting it right and cutting costs are winning out."

Market Check director Brett Stevenson said farmers had to make their choices carefully.

"With a lot of grain being warehoused, it is important they are not making the decision on simply the cash price on the day of delivery," Mr Stevenson said.

"You might have a case where the headline price is way above other quotes on a specific day and reflects one buyer looking to accumulate grain quickly.

"When the farmer comes to market grain down the track, that higher bid may not be there.

"We advise growers to really look out for where the competition is strongest and there is a good group of buyers."

Mr Weidemann agreed.

"Finding a site with good depth of bids and good liquidity is very important for growers looking to maximise the price they are paid," Mr Weidemann said.

Mr Stevenson said having an understanding of the likely future home of the commodity being delivered was also important.

"You have some sites with very efficient rail access and these facilities are where the exporters are looking to accumulate from, whereas domestic buyers may be happy to buy from these sites, but also will not mind buying from places that are road-only."

Mr Weidemann said growers also had to decide whether additional truck freight costs to get the grain from the paddock to a site they believed offered a superior opportunities was worth it.

"When you have sites relatively close together it is probably not a big deal, but if you are going further you want to be sure it is worth your while."

He said growers also looked at harvest flow issues such as turnaround times when making their delivery decisions.

"Especially when bad weather is on the horizon, turnaround times are very important," he said.

FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
So pleased to find this in my local Coles...and a label that we can trust. Consumer trends are
light grey arrow
Nothing but shameless self promotion. Day dreaming by people who do not know the sharp end of
light grey arrow
Every station needs to employ there own full time trapper to keep this problem under control a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables