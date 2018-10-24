BARLEY frost damage and small grain wasn’t as evident as Bulyee grower Brad Nottle expected in recent weeks.
Mr Nottle, who farms half-way between Brookton and Corrigin, said he started to cut his barley for hay recently and after cutting the first two laps he realised the crop showed a promising finish, despite a harsh September.
“I trimmed up any barley that was going off around the edges and we cut a few paddocks – all for barley hay on another block, but in total we only cut about 200 hectares,” Mr Nottle said.
“I was expecting to do more barley (for hay) this year but we got into it and I realised the barley will actually finish off.
“I was cutting around trees because I thought it was going off, but I hopped out and checked and it was actually filling, so I thought we better pull back on this a bit and see how it finishes off.”
Mr Nottle said with the way grain prices were holding this season, he decided not to cut all of his barley for hay and harvest the grain instead.
In 2016, Mr Nottle said he cut 450ha of barley for hay due to the frost and feared this year would be the same.
“We didn’t get too much frost here this year, but I was out cutting hay at Holt Rock and Hyden and they got belted with frost,” he said.
“In 2016 the barley went 6.1 tonnes for hay and when you compared the grain value versus the hay value, we made the right decision.
“We were just being realistic because the grain would have averaged 1.7 tonnes per hectare if we hadn’t cut it and the barley hay went for $150 a tonne.”
Mr Nottle believes this year’s barley hay will be $220-230/t and expects it to average 4t/ha.
The majority of his barley is Flinders, but he has also trialled a small area with the new Banks variety.
“I think it will be interesting because off the bat they give Banks a 10 per cent higher yield,” he said.
“So far I am really impressed with the Banks barley considering I only seeded it at 40 kilograms per hectare, compared to the Flinders at 60kg/ha.”
Mr Nottle said Flinders presented well but he thought it still might be a little bit pinched.
“The Banks has a little bit of frost, but the heads are full,” he said.
Mr Nottle said his Barlock and Jurien lupin varieties, which were 10pc of the overall cropping program, also struggled with the cold weather this season.
“They are thin but I think when we harvest them we should be able to catch most of them,” he said.
“It has been a bit cold this year and they are very poor.”
The cold weather has also affected Mr Nottle’s large hay program with 750ha of oaten hay cut this year.
Two weeks ago seven millimetres of rain fell on his property which was bearable for hay, however another 6.5mm on the weekend has slowed down the drying process and opened up the hay to possible mould spots.
Mr Nottle said he was very mindful of his windrow presentation so it could help to run off any excess water during rainfall.
“It is OK when you are at 5-10mm, but if you start to get that 20-30mm then no amount of windrow presentation will help,” he said.
Mr Nottle, who has been contract cutting hay for the past 10 years, said people out towards Holt Rock had received more than 30mm and may soon see damage to the quality of their hay which would be downgraded.
“I have been growing hay for 22 years and some years you would be able to cut it and within 10 days it’s right to bale, but this year that just isn’t the case,” he said.
“With the rain we had on the weekend, it added another five more days onto the drying time.”
Mr Nottle was also concerned that he may have cut his hay shorter.
“You need a bit of height in the remaining stubble,” he said.
“The whole idea of our high seed rate, at 200 kilograms a hectare, is that it narrows the stem thickness down but it can hold the crop up after it has been cut, so you can get airflow under it and it helps to dry it out.”
Mr Nottle said the less thickness throughout the crop meant an increase in digestibility which was good for export.
“It will be interesting to see how it comes out because I have always done a high rate of 160-170kg/ha but this year I have bumped it up to 200kg/ha,” he said.
Mr Nottle said he was at a crossroads, because if it didn’t rain it would be good for the hay and if it did rain it would be good for the crops.
“You are better off if it just rains, then the wind dries it out,” he said.
“The drizzly and cold days are not ideal because it gives the moisture a chance to set in.
“The first rain does the damage and we are fortunate that the first 7mm hasn’t really done anything.”