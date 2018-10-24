BARLEY frost damage and small grain wasn’t as evident as Bulyee grower Brad Nottle expected in recent weeks.

Mr Nottle, who farms half-way between Brookton and Corrigin, said he started to cut his barley for hay recently and after cutting the first two laps he realised the crop showed a promising finish, despite a harsh September.

“I trimmed up any barley that was going off around the edges and we cut a few paddocks – all for barley hay on another block, but in total we only cut about 200 hectares,” Mr Nottle said.

“I was expecting to do more barley (for hay) this year but we got into it and I realised the barley will actually finish off.

“I was cutting around trees because I thought it was going off, but I hopped out and checked and it was actually filling, so I thought we better pull back on this a bit and see how it finishes off.”

Mr Nottle said with the way grain prices were holding this season, he decided not to cut all of his barley for hay and harvest the grain instead.

In 2016, Mr Nottle said he cut 450ha of barley for hay due to the frost and feared this year would be the same.

“We didn’t get too much frost here this year, but I was out cutting hay at Holt Rock and Hyden and they got belted with frost,” he said.

“In 2016 the barley went 6.1 tonnes for hay and when you compared the grain value versus the hay value, we made the right decision.

“We were just being realistic because the grain would have averaged 1.7 tonnes per hectare if we hadn’t cut it and the barley hay went for $150 a tonne.”

Mr Nottle believes this year’s barley hay will be $220-230/t and expects it to average 4t/ha.

The majority of his barley is Flinders, but he has also trialled a small area with the new Banks variety.

“I think it will be interesting because off the bat they give Banks a 10 per cent higher yield,” he said.

“So far I am really impressed with the Banks barley considering I only seeded it at 40 kilograms per hectare, compared to the Flinders at 60kg/ha.”