WHITEOUT frosts over the weekend, reminiscent of September two years ago, have farmers across a wide swathe of the Central Wheatbelt concerned about crop damage.

The eastern Wheatbelt was once again hardest hit by temperatures down to minus 4.3 degrees Celcius at 6am on Saturday at Newdegate and down to minus 2.9 again there on Sunday morning.

Saturday morning was the coldest it has been at Newdegate since the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) started recording minimums there 20 years ago.

Farmers hardest hit by frosts which destroyed crops at the critical flowering stage two years ago in the Narembeen-Ardath area may have dodged a bullet this time, but those immediately to their west and further south at Hyden through to Newdegate and Nyabing appear to have again borne the brunt of the heaviest frosts.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) weather station data recorded minus 4.4 at Nyabing, -4.1 at Babakin, -4 at Kulin and Belka East, -3 at Beverley East and -2.7 at Darkan on Saturday morning.

BoM recorded -3.2 at Corrigin, -2.4 at Hyden, -2.3 at Wandering and -2.2 at Collie East on Saturday.

A critical factor for crop damage, the duration of heavy frosts in the eastern Wheatbelt on Saturday morning was up to eight hours, with the temperature at Newdegate dropping below zero at 11pm Friday and still below zero at 7am Saturday.

That was an extreme case, according to BoM data, but most frost-affected areas saw a whiteout lasting from 1.5 hours on the fringe of the main areas to more than 3.5 hours in a strip from Salmon Gums through to Brookton and Beverley.

Although Cunderdin airport recorded -1.7 at 6.30am Saturday, the Great Eastern Highway appears to have been the northern boundary of the frosts, with crops further east at Merredin, Narembeen and out to Southern Cross unlikely to have been severely impacted by temperatures that approached zero or only briefly dipped under.

Frosts were generally less severe on Sunday morning with temperatures across the southern Central Wheatbelt south of the Great Eastern Highway generally ranging from zero to about -2.