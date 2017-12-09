THREE WA projects have received a funding boost following the announcement of the Council of Grain Grower Organisations Ltd (COGGO) latest round of research grants.

The CSIRO, Dr David Bowran and Southern Dirt will commence their new research projects in 2018, after being chosen by the COGGO board from a group of 31 applicants.

Created in 2000, the COGGO research fund was established to develop innovative RD&E projects across the supply chain that demonstrate a direct benefit to WA grain growers.

The CSIRO has received the biggest grant, with more than $49,000 allocated to investigate the use of a naturally occurring fungus to combat aphids.

COGGO company secretary Hugh Lennerts said the fungus had a “mummifying effect” on aphids that could lead to a reduced need for chemical pesticides.

“This fungus infects the aphid and they become mummified and fall off the plant,” Mr Lennerts said.

“It could mean that we’re not using poisons to get rid of aphids and that’s going to be a huge boon for general public health as well as our international standing for clean and green production.”

Dr David Bowran has received $27,500 which will be used over two years to evaluate high vigour reduced tillering wheat.

He said he would be collaborating with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) to provide new ideas to enhance wheat yield in low rainfall seasons.

“The current season in the eastern wheatbelt highlights a need to bring yields up by at least 50 per cent in order to minimise the short and long-term impact of low yielding years,” Dr Bowran said.

“It is our view that novel genetics which may be less wasteful of water when combined with improved water harvesting technologies may provide part of the solution to help farmers manage dry starts and dry finishes.”

Meantime a $30,000 grant has been allocated to grower group Southern Dirt, which will explore summer cropping to improve cereal yield.

Mr Lennerts said this project was awarded the grant in recognition of the huge potential for a double crop in the Great Southern and South Coast of WA.

“Summer crops are a reality in other countries around the world and in Australia we’re generally too hot and we don’t have the rainfall,” Mr Lennerts said.

“But right down in the deep south they do have that sort of rainfall in the summer and so theoretically it should be possible to get two crops a year, so if it’s successful it’s going to be wonderful.”