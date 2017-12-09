 

Funding boost for three research projects

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
09 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Wheat breeder Dr David Bowran is among three recipients of the latest round of Council of Grain Grower Organisations Ltd (COGGO) research funding. Dr Bowran will evaluate high vigour reduced tillering wheat over two years with his $27,500 grant.
Wheat breeder Dr David Bowran is among three recipients of the latest round of Council of Grain Grower Organisations Ltd (COGGO) research funding. Dr Bowran will evaluate high vigour reduced tillering wheat over two years with his $27,500 grant.

THREE WA projects have received a funding boost following the announcement of the Council of Grain Grower Organisations Ltd (COGGO) latest round of research grants.

The CSIRO, Dr David Bowran and Southern Dirt will commence their new research projects in 2018, after being chosen by the COGGO board from a group of 31 applicants.

Created in 2000, the COGGO research fund was established to develop innovative RD&E projects across the supply chain that demonstrate a direct benefit to WA grain growers.

The CSIRO has received the biggest grant, with more than $49,000 allocated to investigate the use of a naturally occurring fungus to combat aphids.

COGGO company secretary Hugh Lennerts said the fungus had a “mummifying effect” on aphids that could lead to a reduced need for chemical pesticides.

“This fungus infects the aphid and they become mummified and fall off the plant,” Mr Lennerts said.

“It could mean that we’re not using poisons to get rid of aphids and that’s going to be a huge boon for general public health as well as our international standing for clean and green production.”

Dr David Bowran has received $27,500 which will be used over two years to evaluate high vigour reduced tillering wheat.

He said he would be collaborating with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) to provide new ideas to enhance wheat yield in low rainfall seasons.

“The current season in the eastern wheatbelt highlights a need to bring yields up by at least 50 per cent in order to minimise the short and long-term impact of low yielding years,” Dr Bowran said.

“It is our view that novel genetics which may be less wasteful of water when combined with improved water harvesting technologies may provide part of the solution to help farmers manage dry starts and dry finishes.”

Meantime a $30,000 grant has been allocated to grower group Southern Dirt, which will explore summer cropping to improve cereal yield.

Mr Lennerts said this project was awarded the grant in recognition of the huge potential for a double crop in the Great Southern and South Coast of WA.

“Summer crops are a reality in other countries around the world and in Australia we’re generally too hot and we don’t have the rainfall,” Mr Lennerts said.

“But right down in the deep south they do have that sort of rainfall in the summer and so theoretically it should be possible to get two crops a year, so if it’s successful it’s going to be wonderful.”

FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
thanks for the article. it confirms, sadly that the biggest problem with our wool industry is
light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables