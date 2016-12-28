A MORE than $54 million funding boost to WA's grains research and development has been welcomed by the industry but there is yet to be a decision on how grains R&D will be managed.

Agriculture and Food Minister Mark Lewis last week announced the funding over four years to ensure grains science capacity remained in WA.

He said the investment, comprising $20m from Royalty for Regions, $21m of new State government funding and a $13.4m reallocation of existing Department of Agriculture and Food (DAFWA) funds, would invigorate grain crop science, innovation and technology.

It is hoped that this will potentially be leveraged against Grains Research Development Corporation (GRDC) and other funding sources.

"Grains makes up about $5 billion of the $8b in exports for WA and accounts for almost half the national grain growing capacity so it is very important that we increase profitability on our farms and in every paddock," Mr Lewis said.

"We're obviously a significant part of the national grains capacity and from a WA perspective if agriculture is to be that key driver, the focus is for me to get agriculture back in the game.

"That's where our R&D investment sits in the R&D spectrum - it's about driving that on-ground profit from the paddock."

Mr Lewis conceded that DAFWA had endured years of budget cuts and he was keen to turn the department around.

"It is no secret that we have seen the department go from 1600 to 1000 full-time jobs and when I took on the portfolio I was presented with three options to basically become a bio-security agency without any R&D, industry development, market access or natural resource management and to me that is unacceptable."

The announcement of additional funding into grains R&D has been welcomed but some industry representatives are disappointed no decision was made on the delivery model which has been languishing for more than two years.

While Mr Lewis "anticipated that the new arrangements will be in place by July 1, 2017" and the process to establish the model will begin in the new year, there is concern that this will be forgotten and drag on further following the March State election.