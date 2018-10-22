AN INDEPENDENT review into the safety of glyphosate is not necessary but would hold no fears for the farming sector, according to Grain- Growers chief executive David McKeon.

Speaking following calls from the Cancer Council of Australia to conduct a review into glyphosate’s safety, Mr McKeon said he was comfortable with the findings of a 2016 Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) reconsideration report on the herbicide, but said a new review would reinforce the message that the product was safe.

Mr McKeon said he did not want another review into glyphosate as it would take APVMA resources away from other chemistries it was researching, but acknowledged a full review may be of benefit in terms of consumer acceptance of the product.

“The more time we tie up with going over old products that are not in need of review, the more we fall behind in finding safe and new chemistry, but it would underscore the point glyphosate is safe,” Mr McKeon said.

CropLife Australia, the nation’s peak body for the plant science sector, said a new review was not necessary following the APVMA research in 2016, which followed the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report which found glyphosate was a probable carcinogen.

“The community can remain confident in the APVMA’s comprehensive reconsideration nomination assessment of glyphosate in 2016 following the IARC report,” said CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey.

“Their assessment found no grounds for glyphosate to be reconsidered.”

Mr McKeon said the body of evidence for glyphosate’s safety exceeded that of many other chemicals.

“There has been a lot of time and energy put into researching glyphosate over the years and it all comes back showing the product is safe,” he said.

He said IARC’s finding regarding its cancer causing properties needed to be taken in context.

“There is a risk, but other substances on that list, such as tea and coffee and salt, are household items,” he said.