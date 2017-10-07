LAST year’s record State harvest continues to reward growers, after the CBH Group announced it would deliver its highest ever rebate of $158 million to those who delivered and sold grain through the co-operative in 2016-17.

Growers will receive up to $12.75 per tonne to offset fees this season, almost three times the previous record rebate of $4.55 per tonne in 2014.

The CBH rebate program was introduced in 2009 and is made up of three rebates for marketing and trading, operations, and investment.

The total $12.75 comprises a $6.25 per tonne rebate from the marketing and trading division, a $6 per tonne rebate from operations and $0.50 investments rebate.

CBH chief financial officer Ed Kalajzic said the record rebate was a result of last year’s 16 million tonne harvest, and improved efficiencies throughout the network.

“We’re proud to be able to increase our support for growers to a record amount this season – an outcome that was in part achieved by a record harvest last season and our continued drive to find and implement efficiencies throughout the supply chain,” Mr Kalajzic said.

“Our marketing and trading division performed exceptionally well despite tough trading conditions, returning $50 million of rebates, while investments returned $8.3 million.

“Meanwhile, the record harvest in 2016-17 doubled the rebate return from operations to $99 million, not only are we in a good position to fund the Network Strategy but we can offer a rebate on top.

“While we are pleased with our ability to return a strong rebate this year – and keep fees flat as well – our future performance will be strongly influenced by the size of the harvest which, as everyone knows, can fluctuate from year to year.”

CBH has announced several changes to the rebates program this harvest, with new features allowing for increased flexibility.

A wider range of storage and handling fees will be available for growers to apply their rebate against, with options expanded to include receival, freight, storage and outturn fees.