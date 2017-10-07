 

Growers to benefit from rebates

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
07 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The CBH Group has announced a record rebate of up to $12.75 per tonne for growers who delivered grain through the co-operative last season.
The CBH Group has announced a record rebate of up to $12.75 per tonne for growers who delivered grain through the co-operative last season.

LAST year’s record State harvest continues to reward growers, after the CBH Group announced it would deliver its highest ever rebate of $158 million to those who delivered and sold grain through the co-operative in 2016-17.

Growers will receive up to $12.75 per tonne to offset fees this season, almost three times the previous record rebate of $4.55 per tonne in 2014.

The CBH rebate program was introduced in 2009 and is made up of three rebates for marketing and trading, operations, and investment.

The total $12.75 comprises a $6.25 per tonne rebate from the marketing and trading division, a $6 per tonne rebate from operations and $0.50 investments rebate.

CBH chief financial officer Ed Kalajzic said the record rebate was a result of last year’s 16 million tonne harvest, and improved efficiencies throughout the network.

“We’re proud to be able to increase our support for growers to a record amount this season – an outcome that was in part achieved by a record harvest last season and our continued drive to find and implement efficiencies throughout the supply chain,” Mr Kalajzic said.

“Our marketing and trading division performed exceptionally well despite tough trading conditions, returning $50 million of rebates, while investments returned $8.3 million.

“Meanwhile, the record harvest in 2016-17 doubled the rebate return from operations to $99 million, not only are we in a good position to fund the Network Strategy but we can offer a rebate on top.

“While we are pleased with our ability to return a strong rebate this year – and keep fees flat as well – our future performance will be strongly influenced by the size of the harvest which, as everyone knows, can fluctuate from year to year.”

CBH has announced several changes to the rebates program this harvest, with new features allowing for increased flexibility.

A wider range of storage and handling fees will be available for growers to apply their rebate against, with options expanded to include receival, freight, storage and outturn fees.

The expiration period for rebates has been extended from three years to six years, in a bid to reduce the impact of poor seasonal conditions on growers.

Growers who are planning family succession or retirement can also take a one-off option to transfer or cash out any unused rebates.

Mr Kalajzic said the changes would have a significant impact on growers enduring challenging seasonal conditions this year, particularly in the north of the agricultural region.

“The flexibility introduced to the rebates program this harvest will go a long way for growers who have been impacted by less than favourable weather for the growing season,” he said.

“With this in mind, growers who are not able to deliver grain this harvest are able to carry over their rebate to subsequent years, with the expiration period for rebates extended from three to six years.

“For growers who are able to deliver some grain, they will have a wider range of storage and handling fees to apply their rebates against, with options expanded beyond just the receival fee to include freight, storage and outturn fees.

“As an exception this year we will also allow growers to use unused rebates to offset future fertiliser purchases, if they have not been able to exhaust them with receival and freight fees.

“We’ve listened to the feedback and are pleased to be able to offer growers optionality for their rebates, along with extending the expiration period that will allow growers to better manage their plans in the short to medium term.”

A new online Rebates Portal will be available this month on CBH’s online grain platform Loadnet.

The Rebates Portal will give growers online access to view their rebate balance, choose and manage which fees to offset their rebates, request a one-off transfer or cash-out if leaving farming, and view all transactions.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables