Esperance Mobile Ag Repairs contracting team has employed four New Holland 9.90 headers for the 13,000 hectares program at Warakirri Farms, Condingup.

Here header driver Liam Florisson takes a short break on the final paddocks of Bonito canola with yields "above average with high oil."

Farm manager Con Murphy said 13 millimetres of rain was recorded two Saturdays ago throughout the property but headers were cranking up for the remaining 5000ha of wheat.

"Overall we're happy with the result with the wheat showing good potential with above-average yields and it's making the grades we're shooting for," he said.

"We were lucky to miss the hail from that storm on Saturday." Photo by Ken Wilson.