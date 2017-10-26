The 2016-17 harvest saw a significant incidence of harvester fires in Western Australia, but growers can minimise the risks this year with good hygiene, inspection and maintenance.

Growers are also advised to be especially cautious when harvesting pulse crops, particularly lentils which, along with chickpeas, have the highest susceptibility to starting harvester fires.

This is the message from agricultural engineer Ben White, of the Kondinin Group, who has reported to the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) on harvester fires.

Mr White said while the area planted to lentils in WA was still small, it was an emerging crop with increased plantings in the Esperance port zone and new lentil growers might not be aware of the risk associated with this crop.

“Research by the late Graham Quick indicates lentil crops are up to five times more fire prone than wheat during harvest,” he said.

“The ignition temperature, which is the temperature at which a fire will start in crop residue, varies between crops and from year to year.

“While further research is needed to confirm it, factors that may increase the risk include mould, varietal and agronomic influences.”

Mr White said harvester fires could damage equipment, destroy crop and infrastructure and endanger lives.

To minimise the risk, growers needed to address the two ‘fire factors’ - fuel and ignition – and be prepared in the event a fire occurred.

Mr White emphasised the importance of harvester hygiene, saying more than a quarter of all harvester fires were caused by dust, chaff and straw build up.

“Lentils are a notoriously dusty crop to harvest, meaning operators need to exercise extra vigilance when it comes to hygiene,” he said.

“Clean down equipment regularly and do this even more often in dusty conditions.

“When dust is extreme, a clean down of every boxful of grain may be required.”

Mr White also advised lentil growers to follow the lead of South Australian growers who harvest into the wind so residue and dust is blown away from the crop yet to be harvested.