In addition to being an effective harvest weed seed control (HWSC) strategy, preliminary research suggests narrow windrow burning of canola stubble may also help growers manage the damaging fungal disease sclerotinia stem rot.

The Western Australian trials were conducted by the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) - co-supported by Curtin University and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) - in collaboration with the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), with GRDC investment.

They showed temperatures achieved when burning narrow canola windrows effectively killed sclerotinia stem rot’s primary inoculum source – sclerotia - within the windrow.

Canola is a popular and profitable break crop in WA, but increased plantings have seen a rise in the incidence and severity of sclerotinia outbreaks, which significantly reduce canola crop yields.

With no genetic resistance among current varieties to the fungal pathogen that causes sclerotinia, growers are completely reliant on fungicides and crop rotations to manage the disease.

Kyran Brooks conducted the research in WA as an honours student at CCDM, with supervision from AHRI research agronomist Mike Ashworth and CCDM senior research agronomist Sarita Bennett.

“In our trials, temperatures greater than 500°C were consistently maintained in the centre of the windrow for more than eight minutes, with temperatures exceeding 350°C achieved at the edges of the windrow for the same amount of time,” he said.

“These temperatures and durations significantly exceeded the minimum requirement to kill sclerotia of all sizes – which is 350°C maintained for 10 seconds.”

Mr Brooks said sparse canola stubble that had not been windrowed was difficult to burn and could not achieve the temperatures required to kill sclerotia.

“Previous studies raked stubble into windrows to increase residue loads, but this was also not effective, as sclerotia became dislodged from the brittle canola stems and were able to enter the soil,” he said.