 

HWSC technique could put the heat on sclerotinia

13 Dec, 2017 12:21 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Sclerotinia sclerotia in a canola stem. Photo by Kyran Brooks, Landmark.
Sclerotinia sclerotia in a canola stem. Photo by Kyran Brooks, Landmark.

In addition to being an effective harvest weed seed control (HWSC) strategy, preliminary research suggests narrow windrow burning of canola stubble may also help growers manage the damaging fungal disease sclerotinia stem rot.

The Western Australian trials were conducted by the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) - co-supported by Curtin University and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) - in collaboration with the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), with GRDC investment.

They showed temperatures achieved when burning narrow canola windrows effectively killed sclerotinia stem rot’s primary inoculum source – sclerotia - within the windrow.

Canola is a popular and profitable break crop in WA, but increased plantings have seen a rise in the incidence and severity of sclerotinia outbreaks, which significantly reduce canola crop yields.

With no genetic resistance among current varieties to the fungal pathogen that causes sclerotinia, growers are completely reliant on fungicides and crop rotations to manage the disease.

Kyran Brooks conducted the research in WA as an honours student at CCDM, with supervision from AHRI research agronomist Mike Ashworth and CCDM senior research agronomist Sarita Bennett.

“In our trials, temperatures greater than 500°C were consistently maintained in the centre of the windrow for more than eight minutes, with temperatures exceeding 350°C achieved at the edges of the windrow for the same amount of time,” he said.

“These temperatures and durations significantly exceeded the minimum requirement to kill sclerotia of all sizes – which is 350°C maintained for 10 seconds.”

Mr Brooks said sparse canola stubble that had not been windrowed was difficult to burn and could not achieve the temperatures required to kill sclerotia.

“Previous studies raked stubble into windrows to increase residue loads, but this was also not effective, as sclerotia became dislodged from the brittle canola stems and were able to enter the soil,” he said.

Mr Brooks said narrow windrow burning, which had already been proven to kill weed seeds after harvest, provided an effective technique to kill sclerotia as part of a wider integrated disease management strategy.

AHRI research agronomist Mike Ashworth said the opportunity to intercept and kill sclerotia before it re-entered the soil to infect crops in successive years was important given it could persist in the soil for up to seven years and infect a range of broadleaf crop species, making crop rotation sometimes ineffective.

“The higher the number of sclerotia in the soil, the greater the likelihood and severity of a sclerotinia outbreak occurring and of it being severe - when weather conditions are right,” he said.

Dr Ashworth said narrow windrow burning of canola stubble represented an important and cheap non-fungicidal tool to control sclerotinia.

“The findings from the sclerotinia trials suggest growers might benefit from taking some of the learnings from weed research and applying them to disease management,” he said.

“This includes identifying and adopting practices that continually disrupt the population. Killing sclerotia using heat before they enter the soil is a good example of this.”

CCDM senior research agronomist Sarita Bennett said further research was needed to identify the optimum canola harvest height required to maximise the interception of sclerotia into windrows.

“As part of Kyran’s studies, he also carried out a survey in 2016 that looked at the position of sclerotia within the stem in both open-pollinated and hybrid canola varieties,” Dr Bennett said.

“To build on this survey, we are now carrying out field trials across WA to see if there is a difference between varieties, and to determine the optimum harvest height, regardless of season or environment.

“We hope this work will help growers make agronomy decisions about which canola variety to grow when the risk of sclerotinia infection is high.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
i was 15 years old when I went up to liveringa station in 1961.with j.drakebrockman . the old
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables