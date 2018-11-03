THE AGRICULTURE sector remains committed to pushing for the Federal government to provide backing for a farm income protection service, in spite of no funding announcements being made on the topic at last week’s National Drought Summit in Canberra.

The farming rumour mill went into overdrive late last week with suggestions that a refundable tax incentive for farm income protection/ multi-peril crop insurance (MPCI) would form a central plank of any drought aid policy announcements out of the summit.

However, in spite of the government unveiling a $5 billion drought fund, there was no money for MPCI.

But proponents of farm income protection are not disheartened, saying there had been positive meetings in recent weeks and that the topic was again a talking point in Canberra.

The type of government support is critical according to insurance specialists, who say experience in other countries show farmers will not pay high premiums for an MPCI-type product.

Tax expert John Thomson, director of WA-based JBC, said using a refundable tax credit, the cost of the insurance policy could be brought back to effectively 2.2 per cent of gross revenue.

“Globally, that seems to be the point that farmers are happy to pay for insurance,” Mr Thomson.

“Having that tax credit fully refundable is the critical element for it to work.”

MPs and farm groups have promoted MPCI with statements backing the scheme.

NSW Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair called for MPCI and increased depreciation of on-farm assets.

The National Farmers’ Federation called for MPCI, extending Farm Managed Deposits to tax-free thresholds for off-farm income and to businesses and research and development tax incentives for climate risk management.

“We’re calling on the government to consider introducing a 150pc tax incentive for agricultural insurance premiums for five years,” said NFF president Fiona Simson.

However, Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann was cautious about the political will to get a working MPCI product up.