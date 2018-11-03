THE AGRICULTURE sector remains committed to pushing for the Federal government to provide backing for a farm income protection service, in spite of no funding announcements being made on the topic at last week’s National Drought Summit in Canberra.
The farming rumour mill went into overdrive late last week with suggestions that a refundable tax incentive for farm income protection/ multi-peril crop insurance (MPCI) would form a central plank of any drought aid policy announcements out of the summit.
However, in spite of the government unveiling a $5 billion drought fund, there was no money for MPCI.
But proponents of farm income protection are not disheartened, saying there had been positive meetings in recent weeks and that the topic was again a talking point in Canberra.
The type of government support is critical according to insurance specialists, who say experience in other countries show farmers will not pay high premiums for an MPCI-type product.
Tax expert John Thomson, director of WA-based JBC, said using a refundable tax credit, the cost of the insurance policy could be brought back to effectively 2.2 per cent of gross revenue.
“Globally, that seems to be the point that farmers are happy to pay for insurance,” Mr Thomson.
“Having that tax credit fully refundable is the critical element for it to work.”
MPs and farm groups have promoted MPCI with statements backing the scheme.
NSW Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair called for MPCI and increased depreciation of on-farm assets.
The National Farmers’ Federation called for MPCI, extending Farm Managed Deposits to tax-free thresholds for off-farm income and to businesses and research and development tax incentives for climate risk management.
“We’re calling on the government to consider introducing a 150pc tax incentive for agricultural insurance premiums for five years,” said NFF president Fiona Simson.
However, Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann was cautious about the political will to get a working MPCI product up.
“We’ve been here before and things haven’t progressed, so while it’s really heartening to see people talking about MPCI and farm income protection, I’d like to see something formal before getting too excited,” Mr Weidemann said.
He said he felt the private sector would need to play a critical role in protecting against climate variability.
“Obviously there are the insurers themselves but I also think the banks will be important,” he said.
Mr Weidemann also questioned the timing of the work.
“There’s an old saying that drought is not the best time to do work on drought policy and I’d question the merit in rushing through any policies that come up while people are in the grips of drought and very emotional about the topic.”
It remains to be seen if the government commits to funding a catastrophic bond to underwrite the MPCI market.
A catastrophic bond would support a funding pool that accredited providers could draw on in worst-loss scenarios, like compulsory third party insurance for road vehicles.
Some within the insurance industry believe it will be the best way to getting a competitive private farm income protection sector running.
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) said there were relatively simple changes government could make that would make insurers’ lives much easier in providing cover for primary producers.
ICA chief executive Rob Whelan said access to better data, removing unfair taxes and introducing incentives would play a significant role in improving outcomes.
He said the key was getting initial take-up by products.
“Government support should be directed at encouraging the take-up of crop and farm income insurance,” Mr Whelan said.
“The abolition of stamp duties for agricultural insurance products is one of five measures that insurers believe would help primary producers in times of drought and protect an important sector of the economy.”
Other suggestions from the ICA include running a census on primary producers to collect data to help underwriters and starting a government-guarantee facility for insurers offering farm income and crop insurance for 25pc of losses at the declared 1:60 to 1:100 year drought.
“This would assist insurers to maintain reinsurance cover in the global market,” Mr Whelan said.