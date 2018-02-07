LENTILS are still a good option for growers to consider in future cropping programs on medium to heavy textured soils, with 2017 Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) trials resulting in seed yields of 1.5 tonne per hectare or above.

The DPIRD trials – which were conducted with Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment – concluded that sowing lentils to achieve 100 to 110 plants per square metre in mid-April resulted in profitable yields.

Research trials were sown at Dongara, Wittenoom Hills, Kumarl north of Salmon Gums, Grass Patch and Gnowangerup in April and May.

Department senior research officer Mark Seymour said ideal seeding rates were 45 kilograms a hectare for small seed types such as PBA Hurricane XT, 50kg/ha for medium sized varieties including PBA Bolt and 60kg/ha for PBA Jumbo2.

Mr Seymour said when comparing all Pulse Breeding Australia (PBA) variety performance, PBA Bolt was a consistent performer across all trial sites.

“PBA Bolt is the most popular lentil variety grown in WA, with alternative options of PBA Hurricane XT and PBA Jumbo2,” he said.

“The Grass Patch trial sown in mid-April was the highest yielding trial for PBA Bolt at 2.3t/ha, followed by 1.9t/ha at Wittenoom Hills.”

Mr Seymour said in the trials in areas of southern WA, PBA Hurricane XT was noticeably slower growing than PBA Bolt and yield was equal to or lower than PBA Bolt.

“PBA Hurricane XT is the best available option if growers are concerned about sulfonylurea residues or they are planning to use imazethapyr in-crop for increased weed control,” Mr Seymour said.

“PBA Jumbo2 has the best disease resistance of the varieties making it of particular interest to southern growers.

“PBA Jumbo2 produced similar yields to PBA Bolt, however emergence was uneven, particularly on sodic soil sites.

“The increased disease resistance may outweigh any variable growth concerns.”

More information on growing lentils and other legumes will be provided at the 2018 GRDC Grains Research Update being held over two days from Monday, February 26, at Crown Perth.

p More information: giwa.org.au/2018researchupdates