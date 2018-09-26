CONCERNS have been raised that farmers in the drought-affected Eastern States may not be able to heavily rely on WA grain and fodder as the summer months near closer, with local and export demand likely to limit supply.

Large amounts of grain have already been transported from WA to New South Wales and Queensland, with the CBH Group shipping about 10 cargo ships each loaded with 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes to Brisbane, Newcastle and Port Kembla between June and early September.

CBH Group general manager of marketing and trading Jason Craig said a substantial amount of last year’s crop had already been sent or was “on the shipping stem to be sent”, with a significant amount of grain from the up-coming harvest also tipped to head east.

“There are projections that between 1.5mt and 2mt of WA’s crop from the 2018-19 harvest will be shipped to areas on the east coast affected by the drought, with similar volumes expected from South Australia,” Mr Craig said.

However, according to Croker Grain general manager Damian Maloney who attended last week’s Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Oat Spring Forum at Narrogin, WA grain could soon head elsewhere.

“The whole east coast market now is getting supported by WA grain so what will have an impact on that for the east coast is if global futures rally and the price in WA is more attractive, we’ll see more grain going from WA to export,” Mr Maloney said.

Mr Maloney said there was a large degree of uncertainty in Eastern States markets as to where demand would sit heading into summer, as it was difficult to gauge how much grain stored on-farm had already been fed out to livestock.

“One of the big unknowns for the east coast is how much grain has gone down a sheep or cow’s throat,” Mr Maloney said.

“A huge thing for us this year will be the on-farm storage vacuum – there is an enormous amount of storage on-farm that is completely empty so there will have to be a lot of grain harvested and stored on-farm before it starts to roll through to the system.”