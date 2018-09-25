DEMAND for Australian Noodle wheat (ANW) is set to rise by up to 150,000 tonnes next year, after a 20 per cent increase in the ANW component of the Japanese Australian Soft White (ASW) Noodle blend was announced last week.

Traditionally, Japan imports ASW wheat made up of 60pc ANW and 40pc of Australian Premium White (APW) varieties.

However, following a request from the Japan Flour Millers’ Association (JFMA) to Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) earlier this year to improve colour and elasticity in udon noodles, tender specifications have changed.

As of January 2019, the ANW component will be increased to 80pc of the ASW blend, with the remaining 20pc made up of Australian Premium White Noodle (APWN).

GIWA wheat council chairperson Brad Gosling said the changes were a result of positive feedback of new Noodle wheat varieties such as Zen and Ninja.

“Our Japanese trading partners have expressed positive feedback about the eating qualities of new Noodle wheat varieties being developed in WA,” Mr Gosling said.

“Combined with strong production forecasts, they have decided to increase ANW in the blend from 60pc to 80pc for shipments from January 2019.

“Through extensive collaboration with the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), the Japanese have also clarified the bread wheat varieties that make for an optimal combined ASW cargo blend.

“The optimal blending bread wheat varieties which have traditionally been from the APW class, will now be listed on the MAFF tender specifications as the APWN class, and from January 2019 APWN will make up 20pc of the cargo volume to Japan.”

APWN is an allowable grade in the Grain Trade Australia wheat standards first established 10 years ago, with protein requirements between 10pc and 11.5pc and a minimum test weight of 76 kilograms per hectolitre.

CBH Group general manager of operations Dave Capper said CBH would offer the APWN segregation this upcoming harvest in the Albany, Geraldton and Kwinana port zones.