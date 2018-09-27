GROWERS have been cautioned to ensure on-farm hygiene practices are in top order as market awareness surrounding the use of agricultural chemicals heightens.
The issue was a hot topic at last week’s Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Oat Spring Forum at Narrogin, where growers raised concerns about the sensitivity of chemical residue testing, potential contamination from spray drift and the implications of increased focus on agricultural chemicals.
Farmers across the globe have been on edge in recent months after two high-profile court cases put the future use of widely-used herbicide glyphosate into a realm of uncertainty, despite its backing by researchers, world health authorities and the agricultural community at large.
Increased scrutiny surrounding the use of glyphosate has led to changes to the CBH Group’s handling of glyphosate-treated barley, with a new segregation – BFDEC – introduced this harvest for any barley treated with a pre-harvest application of the herbicide.
Maximum residue limits (MRLs) have also been thrown into the spotlight along with discussion about CBH’s three-strikes policy when dealing with MRLs.
Premium Grain Handlers managing director John Orr spoke at the GIWA forum last week and said despite most growers doing the right thing, some were still caught out through no fault of their own.
“We’ve had drifts, we’ve had an oat sample that had a residue on it of glyphosate and that grower didn’t apply any crop topping – it came from the neighbour’s canola crop,” Mr Orr said.
He said while glyphosate was making headlines, there were also issues with detections of other chemicals, including those found in seed dressing.
Mr Orr said the sensitivity of chemical testing was so high that growers needed to take extra precaution when moving their grain.
“It’s obviously alive and real and it’s not just glyphosate, we’ve had fenitrothion issues,” Mr Orr said.
“We had a grower that stored a particular variety of Noodle wheat in his silos for us so that we could send it to a noodle manufacturer in Japan; he’s never had seed wheat in that silo, but the auger that he used he also used for augering seed wheat at seeding time.
“He cleaned the auger out, he put 400 tonnes of feed grain through that auger before he outloaded that Noodle wheat into a truck and it went into a container and there was still a trace of seed dressing above the MRL for Japan.
“The parts per million we’re talking about here are very sensitive and the average on-farm hygiene needs to be extremely thorough so that these issues don’t plague us in the future.”
Throughout a group discussion at the forum growers expressed their anxiety when it came to chemical residue testing, with several reports of tests returning positive despite correct usage.
CBH’s three strike policy was also questioned, with some farmers concerned about the robustness of testing and the co-operative’s dispute process after reports of several ‘false positives’.
The co-operative introduced its three strike policy last year in a bid to “maintain WA’s reputation as a clean and safe grain supplier and to protect the integrity of our growers’ supply chain and access to international markets”.
Fines and testing fees apply for growers who breach MRLs within their first two strikes, while those who record breaches for the third time are banned from delivering to the CBH network.
CBH Group grain technology manager Jodie Kleyweg said growers were able to dispute test results, with re-testing conducted by a third-party laboratory with National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accreditation.
“If growers want to dispute a result there is a formal dispute process which CBH has endeavoured to make as clear and straightforward as possible,” Ms Kleyweg said.
“We appreciate growers have a significant investment in their crop and we’re seeking to protect that investment for all growers, enabling them on-going market access for that grain.
“We encourage growers to apply chemicals on crops as per the label instructions and follow the withholding periods before harvest, to help maintain Western Australia’s grain reputation.”