GROWERS have been cautioned to ensure on-farm hygiene practices are in top order as market awareness surrounding the use of agricultural chemicals heightens.

The issue was a hot topic at last week’s Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Oat Spring Forum at Narrogin, where growers raised concerns about the sensitivity of chemical residue testing, potential contamination from spray drift and the implications of increased focus on agricultural chemicals.

Farmers across the globe have been on edge in recent months after two high-profile court cases put the future use of widely-used herbicide glyphosate into a realm of uncertainty, despite its backing by researchers, world health authorities and the agricultural community at large.

Increased scrutiny surrounding the use of glyphosate has led to changes to the CBH Group’s handling of glyphosate-treated barley, with a new segregation – BFDEC – introduced this harvest for any barley treated with a pre-harvest application of the herbicide.

Maximum residue limits (MRLs) have also been thrown into the spotlight along with discussion about CBH’s three-strikes policy when dealing with MRLs.

Premium Grain Handlers managing director John Orr spoke at the GIWA forum last week and said despite most growers doing the right thing, some were still caught out through no fault of their own.

“We’ve had drifts, we’ve had an oat sample that had a residue on it of glyphosate and that grower didn’t apply any crop topping – it came from the neighbour’s canola crop,” Mr Orr said.

He said while glyphosate was making headlines, there were also issues with detections of other chemicals, including those found in seed dressing.

Mr Orr said the sensitivity of chemical testing was so high that growers needed to take extra precaution when moving their grain.

“It’s obviously alive and real and it’s not just glyphosate, we’ve had fenitrothion issues,” Mr Orr said.

“We had a grower that stored a particular variety of Noodle wheat in his silos for us so that we could send it to a noodle manufacturer in Japan; he’s never had seed wheat in that silo, but the auger that he used he also used for augering seed wheat at seeding time.