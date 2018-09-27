 

Market wary of on-farm hygiene practices

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
27 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Premium Grain Handlers managing director John Orr spoke at last week's Grain Industry Association of Western Australia's Oat Spring Forum, warning growers to take extra care when dealing with grain destined for export markets.
Premium Grain Handlers managing director John Orr spoke at last week's Grain Industry Association of Western Australia's Oat Spring Forum, warning growers to take extra care when dealing with grain destined for export markets.

GROWERS have been cautioned to ensure on-farm hygiene practices are in top order as market awareness surrounding the use of agricultural chemicals heightens.

The issue was a hot topic at last week’s Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Oat Spring Forum at Narrogin, where growers raised concerns about the sensitivity of chemical residue testing, potential contamination from spray drift and the implications of increased focus on agricultural chemicals.

Farmers across the globe have been on edge in recent months after two high-profile court cases put the future use of widely-used herbicide glyphosate into a realm of uncertainty, despite its backing by researchers, world health authorities and the agricultural community at large.

Increased scrutiny surrounding the use of glyphosate has led to changes to the CBH Group’s handling of glyphosate-treated barley, with a new segregation – BFDEC – introduced this harvest for any barley treated with a pre-harvest application of the herbicide.

Maximum residue limits (MRLs) have also been thrown into the spotlight along with discussion about CBH’s three-strikes policy when dealing with MRLs.

Premium Grain Handlers managing director John Orr spoke at the GIWA forum last week and said despite most growers doing the right thing, some were still caught out through no fault of their own.

“We’ve had drifts, we’ve had an oat sample that had a residue on it of glyphosate and that grower didn’t apply any crop topping – it came from the neighbour’s canola crop,” Mr Orr said.

He said while glyphosate was making headlines, there were also issues with detections of other chemicals, including those found in seed dressing.

Mr Orr said the sensitivity of chemical testing was so high that growers needed to take extra precaution when moving their grain.

“It’s obviously alive and real and it’s not just glyphosate, we’ve had fenitrothion issues,” Mr Orr said.

“We had a grower that stored a particular variety of Noodle wheat in his silos for us so that we could send it to a noodle manufacturer in Japan; he’s never had seed wheat in that silo, but the auger that he used he also used for augering seed wheat at seeding time.

“He cleaned the auger out, he put 400 tonnes of feed grain through that auger before he outloaded that Noodle wheat into a truck and it went into a container and there was still a trace of seed dressing above the MRL for Japan.

“The parts per million we’re talking about here are very sensitive and the average on-farm hygiene needs to be extremely thorough so that these issues don’t plague us in the future.”

Throughout a group discussion at the forum growers expressed their anxiety when it came to chemical residue testing, with several reports of tests returning positive despite correct usage.

CBH’s three strike policy was also questioned, with some farmers concerned about the robustness of testing and the co-operative’s dispute process after reports of several ‘false positives’.

The co-operative introduced its three strike policy last year in a bid to “maintain WA’s reputation as a clean and safe grain supplier and to protect the integrity of our growers’ supply chain and access to international markets”.

Fines and testing fees apply for growers who breach MRLs within their first two strikes, while those who record breaches for the third time are banned from delivering to the CBH network.

CBH Group grain technology manager Jodie Kleyweg said growers were able to dispute test results, with re-testing conducted by a third-party laboratory with National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accreditation.

“If growers want to dispute a result there is a formal dispute process which CBH has endeavoured to make as clear and straightforward as possible,” Ms Kleyweg said.

“We appreciate growers have a significant investment in their crop and we’re seeking to protect that investment for all growers, enabling them on-going market access for that grain.

“We encourage growers to apply chemicals on crops as per the label instructions and follow the withholding periods before harvest, to help maintain Western Australia’s grain reputation.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables