 

Mechanical know-how a bonus in Narrogin

RACHEL CLARKE
09 Nov, 2017 01:19 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Dylan White standing in his Mace wheat crop, the grains in the heads are still sappy.
Dylan White standing in his Mace wheat crop, the grains in the heads are still sappy.

THERE’S no place like home for young Narrogin farmer Dylan White.

Like many other young people, Dylan completed a mechanical apprenticeship but when he had enough it was time to return to the family farm, Nepowie.

“I worked up in South Hedland for a few years, then I worked in the local dealership as a mechanic,” Dylan said.

“But I had enough of being a mechanic and decided to come home about a year and a half ago.”

Dylan was a boarder at Aquinas College in Perth, but completed his studies at the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, after attending an open day that exposed him to trades and ag industry possibilities.

He graduated in 2010 and moved to South Hedland the following year to start his apprenticeship.

His partner Morgan Blake moved to South Hedland with him and has also returned to Narrogin to live on the farm.

She breeds and trains horses in the Wagin area.

When he returned to Nepowie, Dylan took on the responsibility of the cropping program with his father Cameron.

His trade has come in handy as he can fix farm machinery as well.

Dylan’s older brother Blake is more involved in the Nepowie stud and its 5000 ewes, giving both boys the chance to be responsible for different aspects of the farm.

“We have 2700 hectares of cropping this year, with Mace wheat as the majority of the crop,” Dylan said.

“We also grew some oats but it is mainly for feed and we store that on-farm.”

Early floods in February caused significant damage to parts of the farm and waterlogging is still an issue.

“We had massive floods come through, the roads were covered all the way over and there were lakes everywhere,” Dylan said.

“Some oat paddocks have damage from waterlogging, while other parts of the paddocks are still bright green.”

In July, when the ground dried out, a lot of plants germinated, meaning a delayed start to harvest.

The farm had more finishing rains last month which has kept the ground wet and allowed for a soft finish for the wheat.

“These are some of the best crops I have seen in a long time, compared to the frost last year which did some damage,” Dylan said.

“The crops should be just above average, the crop is a bit stripy where the later stuff come up, but we will wait for it all to dry out.”

Both headers are out of the shed and have been serviced and are ready to go.

Dylan plans to start harvest in about two weeks, although he has to finish spraying pastures first.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables