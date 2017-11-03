BE warned, this is not a sexy story.

But it could make you money, so read on.

We’re talking about rhizobia, the nitrogen-fixing bacteria that rarely gets a plug and is arguably, the last thing thought about as you establish a nitrogen-fixing crop.

After all, if you’re sowing lupins or faba beans, chickpeas or a pasture crop, you’ve inoculated the seed with a Department of Primary Industry (DPI)-approved inoculant. Right?

And to double check everything is ‘kosher’, you’ve scratched a root nodule around July to see if it’s pink.

But that paddock test is only indicative.

Because you may have the wrong rhizobia in the nodules, the root may be accessing soil nitrogen instead of ‘fixing’ it, as you intended it to do.

Are you still with me?

Because it gets more interesting.

According to Murdoch University post doctoral researcher Dr Sofie De Meyer, we are introducing ‘selected’ legume species – mainly from overseas – to our WA soils which contain native rhizobia, which aren’t fixing with introduced species.

And each legume species has its own rhizobia family, so to speak, hence the need to use the right inoculant or ‘family’.

And hence the need to ensure you’re using the correct inoculant group for the right legume.

Get it right and you’re on your way to growing healthy plants with more ability to combat diseases and with more potential to yield well.

Up to 70 per cent yield improvements have been recorded where the correct rhizobia have been introduced through inoculation.

The good news for farmers is that Sofie has developed a world-first test that can identify rhizobia types and provide a diagnostic report (see breakout story below).

The test might reveal, for example, an ‘old’ family of rhizobia that is less productive for N-fixing, or the tests may identify native rhizobia.

Interestingly, when Sofie examines samples, which should come with the paddock’s inoculant history, she discovers many farmers simply don’t inoculate.