THIS year has been a rollercoaster for many WA growers with varied seasons at each end of the grainbelt leading to a mixed bag of harvest results.

Agronomists from across the State gathered at the Perth Convention Centre last Thursday to share their observations on what agricultural practices had fared well this season and what hadn’t, at the Grains Industry Association of WA (GIWA) Seeding Success event.

For Kalannie grower and GIWA chairman Bob Nixon, it was the driest start to the growing season on record until a few small rainfall events hit the region in July.

Mr Nixon planted 9400 hectares of wheat, 2360ha of canola and 1800ha of barley, cutting 2000ha off his program after a dry Autumn.

The Kalannie grower said 50 millimetres of rain in August began to turn things around, before a soft finish in September and October significantly improved the season’s outlook.

For Mr Nixon the 2017 season highlighted the importance of good crop rotations, weed control and soil health.

“For us this year, it really shows why you’ve got to have good rotations and clean paddocks,” Mr Nixon said.

“If you had really good rotations up to now and those crops were clean, then there was no need to spray them out.

“We’ve still got 500 kilograms a hectare and 600kg/ha clean crops there, so it has been a really big thing this year.”

The Nixons also made the decision to remove livestock from their enterprise for the first time this year, after running sheep on the property since the early 1900s.

Mr Nixon said after a difficult dry season in 2002, the family made the decision to phase sheep out of their program.

“Wool is worth good money at the moment but I’m still glad we don’t have them,” Mr Nixon said.

He said the property suffered significantly from erosion in 2002 and keeping cover became a priority.

“We used to always think they (sheep) complemented cropping but we are losing water and rainfall, things really have changed and in our area on our soil types, they’ve gone from complementing to compromising our program,” Mr Nixon said.