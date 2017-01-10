THE CURRENT harvest has been marred by a spate of header fires, with hundreds of incidents reported across the country.

The sharp increase in harvester fires is being attributed in part to greater plantings of pulse crops, with the vast majority of reported fires occurring while harvesting pulses such as lentils, vetch and chickpeas.

Theories are that the pulse dust creates static electricity which causes the dust to be attracted to hot metal components of the harvester, such as the manifold or exhaust, where it then ignites.

After witnessing a nearby harvester fire while contracting in the Mallee, Banyena, east of Minyip in Victoria, brothers Jack and Frank Burchell decided the risk of a fire needed to be managed.

"We just wanted something simple that could reduce the risk of a fire and we felt the best way of doing this was by coming up with something that kept the dust away from the hot spots," Jack said.

Together with the team at Horsham Hydraulics they came up with a fan system that works in a similar way to those used on air-seeders that was then fitted on their Case IH header

"We went in to the local Case dealership, O'Connors in Horsham, and worked with the Horsham Hydraulics team to get an air-seeder fan running off a hydraulic motor with pipes running to create six ports over hot spots and problem areas and just got the fans to blow the dust off," Jack said.

Hoses are blowing air onto key hot spots around the muffler, turbo manifold, exhaust and battery as well as around the feeder house to prevent trash build-up.

"So far, it seems to be working really well - it gives you that peace of mind when harvesting pulse crops on a hot day."

Richard Nagorcka, Horsham Hydraulics, said his business had been involved in fitting around 10 harvesters of various makes and models with the fan system to date.

"We have managed to get something set up on all the machines although things are in different positions, not just from make to make but even from model to model."