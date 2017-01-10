 

Modifications to prevent header fires

GREGOR HEARD
10 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Horsham Hydraulics technician Nat Cooke fits a hydraulically-operated fan system that is designed to keep dust from building up on harvester hot spots.
There were four fires in five days just in our local area alone, we felt we needed to cut the risk.
Horsham Hydraulics technician Nat Cooke fits a hydraulically-operated fan system that is designed to keep dust from building up on harvester hot spots.

THE CURRENT harvest has been marred by a spate of header fires, with hundreds of incidents reported across the country.

The sharp increase in harvester fires is being attributed in part to greater plantings of pulse crops, with the vast majority of reported fires occurring while harvesting pulses such as lentils, vetch and chickpeas.

Theories are that the pulse dust creates static electricity which causes the dust to be attracted to hot metal components of the harvester, such as the manifold or exhaust, where it then ignites.

After witnessing a nearby harvester fire while contracting in the Mallee, Banyena, east of Minyip in Victoria, brothers Jack and Frank Burchell decided the risk of a fire needed to be managed.

"We just wanted something simple that could reduce the risk of a fire and we felt the best way of doing this was by coming up with something that kept the dust away from the hot spots," Jack said.

Together with the team at Horsham Hydraulics they came up with a fan system that works in a similar way to those used on air-seeders that was then fitted on their Case IH header

"We went in to the local Case dealership, O'Connors in Horsham, and worked with the Horsham Hydraulics team to get an air-seeder fan running off a hydraulic motor with pipes running to create six ports over hot spots and problem areas and just got the fans to blow the dust off," Jack said.

Hoses are blowing air onto key hot spots around the muffler, turbo manifold, exhaust and battery as well as around the feeder house to prevent trash build-up.

"So far, it seems to be working really well - it gives you that peace of mind when harvesting pulse crops on a hot day."

Richard Nagorcka, Horsham Hydraulics, said his business had been involved in fitting around 10 harvesters of various makes and models with the fan system to date.

"We have managed to get something set up on all the machines although things are in different positions, not just from make to make but even from model to model."

Jack said the system was relatively cheap to install.

"When you weigh it up with the cost of a harvester, or of a unharvested paddock of lentils, the chaser bin or whatever it is very cheap."

As well as the fan system, he has also put increased shielding around the hot spots.

David and Cathie Weidemann of Burrum, east of Rupanyup, have installed one of the units.

"There were around four fires in five days just in our local area alone, we felt we needed to cut the risk," Cathie said.

The issue of header fires is one grain industry officials want to combat.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is working on projects, such as pre-harvest safety workshops, to cut the incidence of harvester fires.

Kondinin Group research reveals that on average, about seven per cent of harvesters per year will start a fire.

In these cases, one in 10 will cause significant damage to the machine or surrounding crop.

A dry finish and frost-affected crops saw several header fires in WA this harvest as dusty conditions meant trash build-ups in engine bays.

There was only one report of a header completely burnt but alert header operators were busy dousing smouldering "heaps" or "spot" fires on many headers.

Overall the incidence of header fires was regarded as average to slightly above average for the conditions presented.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Nothing wrong with raw milk,we were bought up on it, never sick but very healthy Rosie
light grey arrow
An interesting development for some cropping industries. For dryland cereal cropping, where
light grey arrow
So pleased to find this in my local Coles...and a label that we can trust. Consumer trends are
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables