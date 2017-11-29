Neridup (east Esperance) farmer John Wallace is hoping for a decent dry spell to crank up headers when Farm Weekly recently caught up with him.

. "Hopefully we can gear up into full swing, after experiencing thunderstorms which have stopped harvest several times in the past few weeks,” he said.

“It has been a difficult harvest handling moisture issues and the other thing is that where we re-seeded barley after that May downpour, we've got ergot and ryegrass issues.

"Some guys north of us of us got smashed by hail with some losing big chunks of crop and cars had windscreens smashed and left dented.

"There'll be a lot of grain on the ground and if you haven't got sheep, mice will become a problem.

"I'm also expecting the falling numbers machines will be polished up and put into action at CBH bins." Photo by Ken Wilson.