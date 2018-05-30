 

Multi-peril crop insurance still an option this year

RACHEL CLARKE
30 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

FORMER Mukinbudin farmer Rowell Walton said he was still talking to people who thought the window to take out cover for multi-peril insurance had closed.

With the late start to the season, Mr Walton said there was still time for farmers to get insurance which covered drought, water stress, flood, hailstones, wind, frost, lightning, excessive rain, heat stress, snow, hurricane, cyclone, tornado, wildlife, wandering livestock, accidental fire, bushfire, weed infestation and insect/pest manifestation.

Mr Walton, along with a few other farmers across the country formed Farmers First to offer income protection for farmers via multi peril insurance policies.

“As the season threatens to run away, it’s timely to remind farmers and their lenders that the time for action is now, if you want to cover yourself against drought or frost or a plethora of other risks farmers deal with,” Mr Walton said.

Mr Walton moved to Condamine, Queensland, in 1983 after consecutive droughts in 1976 and 1977 at Mukinbudin.

“In one of those years I was unable to harvest my seed wheat and had to borrow seed from one of my mates, this led me and my young wife to reconsider our future,” he said.

“What was clear was that the risks are real and without cover it was difficult to get through, yet at the time the drought relief scheme was there to save us and it did.”

Mr Wilton said today farmers had far higher costs, less margins and took far more risk.

“This risk can and should be unwound in the commercial world by taking cover so that your business has an embedded stop loss, in the form of a multi-peril cover,” he said.

Mr Wilton said his company had been criticised by potential customers because of the 10 per cent tax in WA.

“The tax is a real inhibitor to the uptake of income protection,’’ he said.

“There are three groups of people who have an interest in the product – those who are highly geared, those who need to offset the risk and those who recognise the uplift in production as a result of better input choices reflecting prior failed season.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Ban live exports now. This is cruelty. Better to export the meat done here not there. We must
light grey arrow
What a callous Government we have that allows sheep and other exported animals to suffer the
light grey arrow
I think you have grossly underestimated the broader community's understanding of the trade,
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables