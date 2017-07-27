 

New approach the key to beat resistance

27 Jul, 2017 10:26 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Dror Dagan (left) and Bevan Addison (right), Adama, with Nick Poole, Foundation for Arable Research, Courtney Piesse and Clare Johnson, both of Elders, during the Adama fungicide workshop at Curtin University in Perth.
Dror Dagan (left) and Bevan Addison (right), Adama, with Nick Poole, Foundation for Arable Research, Courtney Piesse and Clare Johnson, both of Elders, during the Adama fungicide workshop at Curtin University in Perth.

WITH fungicide resistance considered the next major threat in Australian grain production, global crop protection company Adama has gone on the front foot, encouraging the industry to develop an integrated approach to disease management.

Last week the company staged workshops in Esperance and at Curtin University, Perth, which were keenly attended by a strong contingent of the State’s agricultural advisers and agronomists.

Guest speakers included Geelong-based Nick Poole who is the managing director of the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR), and Dr Fran Lopez-Ruiz, fungicide resistance group leader at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) at Curtin University in WA.

The CCDM is a joint venture between the university and the Grains Research and Development Corporation and only recently opened new state-of-the-art facilities.

Adama WA market development manager Bevan Addison said the industry only needed to look at Europe where a heavy reliance on fungicides had created resistance issues due to lack of good management in the early stages.

Mr Addison said in WA, an intensive cereal rotation, due to limited rotational options, contributed to the increased likelihood of disease pressure and use of fungicides.

Dr Lopez-Ruiz updated the workshops on the different diseases showing resistance in a range of crops across Australia, including immediate concerns for powdery mildew and septoria blotch in cereals and recently with spot form net blotch in barley near Esperance.

He said the industry had traditionally been slow to respond to reduced fungicide efficacy and he encouraged adoption of integrated disease management strategies whenever possible, including selecting resistant crop varieties; rotating fungicide modes of action; selecting fungicide mixtures with different modes of action; as well as testing stubble or fresh leaf samples.

Mr Addison said there was a requirement for more widespread testing and the CCDM facility was now available to the industry.

Mr Poole discussed the development of disease and resistance over the life of a crop, spraying applications and the particular timing of treatments for best disease control, and he provided an update on fungicide modes of action, their activity and different disease targets.

He said relevant disease levels, crop growth stage, crop conditions and fungicide timing windows all needed to be considered to assist correct spraying decisions.

“Making the most money out of fungicide and getting the best disease control can be two different things,’’ Mr Poole said.

He undertakes independent work for Adama as part of its ongoing development program.

“A lot of guys want to put fungicides in with herbicides, but sometimes you may get better impact from an in-furrow treatment,” Mr Poole said.

“With some diseases, the emergence of the ‘money leaves’ on the main stem and getting fungicide applications in that window will give best results.’’

With resistance, there can be confusion between herbicide and fungicide resistance and while it is often considered that increasing application rates is a good measure against herbicide resistance, Mr Poole said research data did not support this in the case of fungicide resistance.

“Increasing the rate, leading to better control, might be desirable, but it’s not necessarily an anti-resistance measure when it comes to fungicide resistance.’’

Mr Poole said the fact there were fewer active ingredients available to the industry meant they would come under increasing pressure, and he encouraged advisers and consultants to “keep on top’’ of active ingredients and loadings.

Different active ingredients have different levels of resistance risk, with some, such as DeMethylation Inhibitors (DMI) fungicides, only slowly becoming less effective, while others, such as strobilurin fungicides, develop resistance and become completely resistant quickly.

Mr Addison said Adama would continue to work closely with industry and invest in the training of key influencers in an effort to help sustain the limited range of fungicides used in Australia and provide solutions to growers.

“Adama has a suite of products that can provide solutions at most points in the season, however, as an industry, we need to develop integrated long-term strategies around fungicide use from seeding right through the life of the crop,’’ Mr Addison said.

“The company is looking globally for alternative fungicide options and is constantly screening active ingredients and mixes that will suit the local disease spectrum and cropping systems in Australia.’’

Dr Lopez-Ruiz said there also was an opportunity for companies to review existing chemistries and the recycling of compounds, which was another strong focus area for Adama.

Mr Addison said Adama was continuing to invest in ongoing development of older active ingredients, recently illustrated by the release of its high load propiconazole product, Bumper 625, which now allows for mixing of propiconazole fungicides more readily and with greater crop safety.

“It allows growers a one-pass solution, whereas previously with older formulations, they were very wary of crop scorch,” Mr Addison said.

He said it had two and a half times the loading with less solvent, meaning it had a lower use rate and much lower solvent application, providing benefits to growers and also to the environment, with less solvent, drum disposal and transport.’

Mr Addison said when developing a dual mode of action product, the company was striving to achieve the ideal ratio of high and low risk fungicides to help prevent unnecessary pressure on the higher risk fungicides, like strobilurin.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Rusty...A shearing shed on a small place, might be used a week to five each year. 50 years down
light grey arrow
No varieties of barley left in WA suitable for Craft Beer production and little research. Craft
light grey arrow
We farm at Beacon we had no rain last time .Since the 1st of Jan.we have recorded 45 mm ,6mm
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables