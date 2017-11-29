 

New early-season wheat variety released

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
29 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Australian Grains Techonologies (AGT) wheat breeder Dr James Edwards (left) and AGT national marketing manager Dan Vater in a paddock of new wheat variety Longsword.
Australian Grains Techonologies (AGT) wheat breeder Dr James Edwards (left) and AGT national marketing manager Dan Vater in a paddock of new wheat variety Longsword.

WA growers who hope to take advantage of early-season moisture now have a new variety option following the release of Australian Grain Technologies’ (AGT) winter wheat Longsword.

Derived from Mace, Longsword is best suited to low and medium rainfall areas.

The new variety can be sown from early April, fitting into the planting window between the longer season, traditional winter wheats and the more commonly-sown spring varieties.

AGT wheat breeder Dr James Edwards said the new variety had unique maturing characteristics that made it suitable for planting within a wide and flexible sowing window, while remaining less susceptible to frost and heat damage.

“In environments with a distinct dry finish, if flowering occurs outside of the optimum time or grain fill occurs too slowly, drastic yield reductions can occur,” Dr Edwards said.

“With its three vernalisation genes, Longsword will remain vegetative across a broad planting window and should deliver an optimal flowering time, but not linger through grain fill.

“There is nothing else like it on the market as winter wheat breeding and selection has traditionally been undertaken in areas where there is a softer finish to the season.”

AGT national marketing manager Dan Vater said AGT had been working on Longsword for the past eight years.

He said the winter wheat variety was ideal for WA growers wanting to capitalise on opportunistic earlier sowing.

“Growers are constantly expressing a desire to get into paddocks earlier but we are already pushing the limits on how early we can sow our current spring varieties, Mr Vater said.

“We finally have a variety that you can plant through most of April before you swap over to a spring wheat like Scepter in May.

“It gives them (growers) much more flexibility on when they can start sowing and if there’s some early rains then they might be able to take advantage of them.”

Mr Vater said while Longsword was not expected to replace more popular WA wheat varieties, it could be a useful cropping program option.

“It’s definitely going to be a tool – I don’t think it’s going to be a Mace or a Scepter which is going to take over 50 to 60 per cent of the wheat country in WA but I think if farmers have a little bit of this seed on hand and they do have some early-sowing conditions, they might want to put in 5 to 10pc of their cropping program to this and get that out of the way early,” Mr Vater said.

“Doing that will spread risk as well.”

He said trials conducted across more than 10 sites throughout WA had shown promising results.

He said when sown in mid-April, Longsword had yielded comparable results to a May-sown Mace.

Longsword seed will be available through AGT Affiliates for the 2018 planting season and will be available for AGT Seed Sharing in the 2019 season.

At present, Longsword is yet to gain a quality classification by Wheat Quality Australia and growers planting Longsword in 2018 should assume it will be deliverable as feed.

“We are hoping to get a classification on it next year but we need to do the work and get the results after this harvest coming and we hopefully aim for that next year,” Mr Vater said.

“It’s heavily based on Mace and Mace is a hard wheat so we’re hoping it performs the same, in Autumn there’s a chance that we’ll get a classification but there’s a chance that we may not as well so we’re just not trying to promise anything at this stage.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables