A NEW grain handler with plans to enter the WA market next year, aims to save farmers up to $16 per tonne through a new supply chain model.

Available to those who deliver to the Albany port from the 2019-20 harvest, Farm to Ship will offer growers with grain stored on-farm direct access to port for shipping, cutting out the need for up-country storage.

Farm to Ship director David Ellett said the company identified on-farm storage to port as the lowest cost supply chain model, and set about making that option available to growers with a significant cost benefit.

“I think long-term the most efficient model for the farmer is to get grain out of his chaser bin into some storage on his farm, transport it to port and straight onto the ship – that’s what I’m about with this,” Mr Ellett said.

“It’s for farmers that have already invested in on-farm storage, and it’s a much more cost-effective way of getting their grain onto the ship and sold.

“The contract of sale for grain will be with existing WA grain buyers that farmers are accustomed to dealing with – Farm to Ship is purely a grain handler “

By developing a new supply chain model and scrapping handling fees, Mr Ellett said based on current business modelling, those who signed up for the service could save up to $16/t, or $25-$50 per hectare, depending on market conditions.

He expected the model to bring several other benefits to growers including improved time efficiency during harvest, the removal of transport and double-handling costs at local receival sites and the opportunity to access niche markets of high value through direct supply to the end user.

After discussing the proposal with farmers, brokers and buyers, the Farm to Ship director said he was aiming to secure about 100,000t of grain from growers within the Albany zone who utilised on-farm storage.

He said once a shipment was arranged the company would take responsibility for organising the transport of grain from farm to port.