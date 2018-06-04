WA OAT growers are in for a win with high demand for the cereal crop pushing up domestic prices due to dry seasonal conditions and the need for livestock feed.

That’s if producers have enough to sell off after meeting their own on- farm requirements.

However, with access to the Chinese market for exporters only six months away, due to China abolishing its tariffs on January 1, 2019, there may be more opportunity for WA growers than previously experienced.

The removal of tariffs would make it commercially viable for Australian traders to enter China and could see Wagin oat mill owner UniGrain boost its production if it can source enough of the crop.

Prices for oats have been volatile over the past four years, with producers seeing price variations of between $60-$140 per tonne within seasons over the past three years, according to data from independent commodity advisors Market Ag.

Last week Grainmarket published figures in Farm Weekly that showed 2017 oats peaked at more than $300 per tonne at Kwinana.

The export opportunities for oats may have an affect on UniGrain’s WA production, more so than other States, due to 100 per cent of production at the Wagin mill going to export.

UniGrain director of corporate development Andrew May said the family-owned and operated business, based in Victoria, was looking to the future after its takeover of the old Morton Seed and Grain site at Wagin in 2014.

It is believed that UniGrain has invested an estimated $20 million in the past four years to upgrade its equipment and expand its operating capacity at the site, although Mr May refused to disclose the total amount and would only confirm that it was “a multi-million dollar investment”.

The estimated figure is consistent with what Quakers Mill paid for its new mill in Forrestfield, Perth a few years ago.

UniGrain Wagin general manager Brent Hope said when the upgrade of the flaking mill was undertaken in 2016 the infrastructure was set in place to expand operations – which, when it occurs, could mean an additional 10 people eomployed on site.