HEATWAVES are happening more often and researchers are responding with practical climate engineering strategies to take the edge off the impacts of extreme hot spells.

Modifying the land surface in urban and agricultural areas can reduce extreme temperatures by up to two to three degrees Celsius, according to the findings from a collaborative international study led by ETH University Zurich, Switzeralnd, with researchers from Australia’s Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, University of Tasmania, CSIRO and the United States.

Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science director, Andy Pitman, said land modification may be able to knock the “critical last two degrees” off a severe heat spike .

“We’re not suggesting this would have profound implications and cool all of Australia right down,” Mr Pitman said.

Potential techniques for climate engineering include crop varieties bred to be lighter in colour, use of more reflective mulch, leaving lighter stubble on cropped land or no-till practices that produce soils that absorb less heat.

The centre contributed to the research and is investigating local applications for urban and rural landscapes but more work is needed to develop specific applications.

“I would stress that we’re not telling farmers how to function, or suggesting they should lay bright plastic across the land,” Mr Pitman said.

“We’re saying there’s potential to use simple techniques to moderate extreme temperatures.”

Mr Pitman said techniques needed to be applied across a lot of land.

“We’re talking about vast scales, like across a wheatbelt, and making it slightly more reflective to the parts of sunlight that aren’t used for photosynthesis,” he said.

Mr Pitman said further research was needed to understand local impacts and practical applications.

An obvious commercial benefit would be when climate engineering is used to moderate an extreme heatwave that would otherwise have risked plant losses.

While Europe’s extreme events are relatively cool compared to the scorchers of inland Australia, it can be severely impacted by significant temperature spikes like the 2003 heatwave that claimed more than 70,000 lives.