THE record 85 million tonne wheat harvest achieved in Russia last season will become the normal production rate from the region in 10 years’ time.

However despite this, there is enough room for world markets to absorb increased wheat supply out of the Black Sea region and Australian export volumes into South East Asia are unlikely to decrease.

This was the view of Rabobank global grains and oilseeds sector strategist Stefan Vogel, who attended the Liebe Group Crop Updates and Trials Review Day at Dalwallinu last week.

Based in London, Mr Vogel has been closely following developments in the Black Sea and the affect of the region’s increased production on global trade.

Mr Vogel said although favourable weather conditions had played a major role in Russia’s consecutive record harvests over the past few years, the Russian agricultural system would mature, leading to production improvements over the next decade.

“In my mind, in 10 years from now the crop size that we have today in Russia will be the standard,” Mr Vogel said.

“It doesn’t mean that next year’s crop will be as big but in 10 years from now that country will produce as a standard the volumes that we’re seeing right now, and the question will be is there enough demand in the world to absorb whatever the Black Sea region has to supply?

“It’s not only around Russia but it is also around the areas of the Danube – so Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, around the Ukraine – all of these flows are increasing over time.”

Mr Vogel predicted Russian exports to increase by 20mt by 2028, with significant growth in Sub-Saharan African markets.

However, he expected supply to outweigh demand in the country’s traditional markets, leading to its excess wheat competing with Australia for South East Asian customers.

“The traditional market is around Africa, so we see an ongoing increase in Africa, North Africa – an increase by about one per cent or 1.5pc,” Mr Vogel said.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s a much stronger increase, we expect that in five years’ time to surpass the imports of North Africa, which so far has been the much bigger importer, so that’s good news for you guys.