THE $396 million Myalup-Wellington project, aimed at improving irrigated agricultural opportunities in the South West, was launched by the Federal and State governments near Waroona last week.
The project, which is jointly funded with the Federal government investing $190m, the State government $37m and Collie Water and private investors $169m, is expected to improve irrigated agriculture production in the Collie River, Harvey and Waroona districts in WA.
Collie Water will lead the project which aims to reduce salinity in the Wellington Dam, WA’s second largest reservoir.
Deputy Prime Minister, The Nationals leader and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack, who was in WA for the launch, said the government was committed to constructing the water infrastructure for the 21st century.
“The Myalup-Wellington project is a significant economic development project which offers an innovative, long-term solution to the salinity problems in the Wellington Dam,” he said.
“The project is expected to increase supply of potable water into the Harris Dam by 10 gigalitres per year.
“It’ll boost WA’s gross product by more than $570m each year and support up to 830 jobs throughout the construction and operation phases.”
Mr McCormack said it wasn’t his first visit “to Nola Marino’s electorate, but it’s certainly the most exciting”.
He said Ms Marino had fought hard to get support for the project having almost worn “the carpet out” into his office in Canberra, “fighting hard for the seat of Forrest, fighting hard for the irrigators, fighting hard for the dairy farmers and fighting hard for the small business people”.
“She knows what a transformational project this is,” Mr McCormack said.
“She knows that this isn’t just building her area, not just building Western Australia, but it’s indeed nation-building.
“She knows that we need to build our future.
“Nola is a big advocate for agriculture being a farmer herself.
Mr McCormack said Ms Marino understood how important it was to boost and build agriculture.
He said the government was looking forward to seeing the project start.
“That should happen in the not too distant future and we’re looking forward to mid-2024 when the project will be completed,” he said.
“Then we can possibly see the 34,600 hectares around this area, of which 6557ha is the only area that is actually under irrigation at the moment.
“We want to see that just about double.
“So that area can just about double as under irrigation and that, of course, is going to grow more food and fibre to supply those markets that we’ve been able to engage with.”
Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud said saline water would be pumped from the Collie River east branch to reduce salt flows into the Wellington Dam.
“A private desalination facility will be built near Collie to produce potable water to be delivered to the Harris Dam,” he said.
“The Burekup Weir will be improved to provide increased head pressure, while existing open irrigation channels below the weir will be replaced with a closed pipe network to extend pressurised water supply and increase the area under irrigation.
“The project is also working to deliver new irrigation water to Myalup to support expansion of the region’s existing highly productive irrigated agricultural industry.”
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said access to fit-for-purpose water was vital for the region’s agricultural growth.
“The Myalup-Wellington Project will help secure the future of the region in a drying climate, creating opportunities for expanded horticulture and agriculture,” Ms MacTiernan said.
“This is a long-term project – staged over the next five to seven years.
“Work is underway to increase the area of timber plantations in the upper Wellington Dam catchment to assist in the management of catchment salinity.
“Collie Water is progressing design plans and has commenced its tender process for the construction of the desalination plant.”
WA Water Minister Dave Kelly said the environmental benefits of the project would be significant.
“This project will enable great utilisation of the significant water resource in the Wellington Dam,” Mr Kelly said.
“It will also deliver greater certainty in water supplies for those in the region.”
The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies said the project was kick-started by Royalties for Regions when The Nationals WA were in government, with the ambition of doubling production in the region by 2050.
She said the Wellington Dam “has a capacity of 185gL and has long been plagued by rising salinity”.
“Our team took on the challenge set by growers and industry in the region, knowing that there had been many attempts to solve the salinity issue, environmental damage and impact on productivity for growers,” Ms Davies said.
“Currently, just 6557 hectares of the available 34,600ha of the Collie River, Harvey and Waroona districts are irrigated due to impediments to growth and limitations in infrastructure and the salinity of the water.
“I congratulate Harvey Water for their persistence and engagement with government and to the Collie Water consortium that will bring private sector investment to support State and Federal funding.
“This will be a truly transformational project for the South West.
The Nationals WA Member for South West Region Colin Holt said “farmers put forward $30m of their own money to prove how serious they were about this project”.
“I pay credit to Harvey Water, it’s been a long journey but we stuck at it and (now) we’ve been rewarded,” Mr Holt said.
“Mia Davies, Terry Redman and I travelled to Canberra in February to argue the case for funding the Myalup-Wellington Water for Food project, as well as the Southern Forest Irrigation Scheme.
“Quality of irrigation water has been identified as one of the single biggest barriers to expanding the horticultural footprint and productivity in the South West.
“I look forward the to the transformational outcomes the Myalup-Wellington project will produce and congratulate everyone involved for seeing this project through.”