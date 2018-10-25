THE $396 million Myalup-Wellington project, aimed at improving irrigated agricultural opportunities in the South West, was launched by the Federal and State governments near Waroona last week.

The project, which is jointly funded with the Federal government investing $190m, the State government $37m and Collie Water and private investors $169m, is expected to improve irrigated agriculture production in the Collie River, Harvey and Waroona districts in WA.

Collie Water will lead the project which aims to reduce salinity in the Wellington Dam, WA’s second largest reservoir.

Deputy Prime Minister, The Nationals leader and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack, who was in WA for the launch, said the government was committed to constructing the water infrastructure for the 21st century.

“The Myalup-Wellington project is a significant economic development project which offers an innovative, long-term solution to the salinity problems in the Wellington Dam,” he said.

“The project is expected to increase supply of potable water into the Harris Dam by 10 gigalitres per year.

“It’ll boost WA’s gross product by more than $570m each year and support up to 830 jobs throughout the construction and operation phases.”

Mr McCormack said it wasn’t his first visit “to Nola Marino’s electorate, but it’s certainly the most exciting”.

He said Ms Marino had fought hard to get support for the project having almost worn “the carpet out” into his office in Canberra, “fighting hard for the seat of Forrest, fighting hard for the irrigators, fighting hard for the dairy farmers and fighting hard for the small business people”.

“She knows what a transformational project this is,” Mr McCormack said.

“She knows that this isn’t just building her area, not just building Western Australia, but it’s indeed nation-building.

“She knows that we need to build our future.

“Nola is a big advocate for agriculture being a farmer herself.