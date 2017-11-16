The key to successful zone management on-farm is identifying the production issue to be managed before refining zones with the most appropriate mapping tools – while avoiding data overload.

This is a finding from a project initiated by the Kwinana West Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) and delivered by agricultural technology provider Precision Agriculture, with investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

The one-year study developed a set of guidelines for growers about how to get started on within-paddock zone management.

Researchers evaluated if there were differences in deriving management zones based on production data versus soil spatial data (the variation in soil properties across the landscape such as soil composition and texture). Data was collected using yield maps, satellite imagery, elevation, electromagnetic induction (EM) and gamma radiometric surveys.

Three case study farms at Popanyinning, Wickepin and Corrigin were involved with the study. The Facey Group, Corrigin Farm Improvement Group, Planfarm and Landmark also provided support.

Precision Agriculture adviser Bindi Isbister said defined zones were different for each management issue identified by the case study farmers, as were the types of information helpful in refining the zones.

“The highly variable nature of the Kwinana West landscape meant no piece of information was useful on its own,” she said.

“Production-based information required interpretation with soil-based information, and vice versa to determine the best management options,” she said.

“Seasonal influence was also important to consider when interpreting production data such as yield, particularly in this landscape that is highly susceptible to frost, water logging and dry seasons.”

A key recommendation from the study is for growers to start with information they already have on-farm - such as yield data, an aerial photo, satellite imagery and their own knowledge - to look for paddock variation, then to strategically soil sample to assess what is causing the variation.