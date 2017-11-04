 

Rain delays harvest in many areas

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
04 Nov, 2017
Receivals through the CBH network as October 25, 2017, compared to the receivals for October over the previous five seasons.
CONTINUOUS rain across the Wheatbelt throughout September and October has led to the slowest start to grain deliveries through the CBH network for the past six years.

Just over 69,800 tonnes of grain had been delivered across all four zones of the CBH network to Friday, October 27.

By the end of October last year, more than 600,000t had been delivered.

Although wet conditions have slowed down receivals, rain late in the season has significantly improved many grain crops and led to an increase in CBH’s crop estimates by about two million tonnes.

The 2017-18 harvest is now expected to reach between 11 and 12 million tonnes, down from last year’s record 16 million tonne crop.

According to CBH’s first Harvest Report for the season, the Albany Zone had received just 614 tonnes to Friday last week since its first delivery to the Port 10 days earlier.

Good quality canola had been delivered with oil content averaging 46 per cent.

The Albany Port, Gairdner and Borden sits are open, but deliveries are expected to remain slow in the zone for the rest of the week.

After kicking off harvest on Saturday, October 7, the Esperance Zone has received the most grain, totalling more than 48,300t to the end of last week.

Of that about 31,600t was delivered throughout last week, with high moisture an ongoing issue.

Harvest is expected to ramp up with fine conditions prompting several growers to begin their programs.

All bins are open within the zone, including at Salmon Gums, Grass Patch, Cascade, Munglinup, Beaumont, Esperance, Lake Varley, Lake King, Ravensthorpe, West River and Mount Madden.

The majority of receivals have been canola, with a small amount of barley and peas also in the system.

Harvest activity has also increased in the Kwinana Zone, with more than 2800t delivered last week.

The zone had received just short of 3200t of canola and barley by Friday last week.

Canola received so far had been of good quality, with oil averaging around 47pc, while barley quality had been varied with both malt and feed grades received so far.

Konnongorring, Pithara, Trayning, Avon and Kellerberrin had taken grain so far, with Cadoux, Quairading and Corrigin also open.

Kwinana Assistant Zone Manager Allan Walker expected more sites to open over the next week, including Merredin, Wogarl, Brookton, Mukinbudin, Moora, McLevie, Bodallin and Cunderdin.

“It’s still pretty green at the moment, we might open a few sites next week but it will depend on the weather,” Mr Walker said.

“Its likely harvest for the Kwinana zone won’t get into full swing for another couple of weeks.”

The Geraldton zone has received about 17,700t at its Mingenew, Moonyoonooka, Carnamah and Geraldton sites.

FarmWeekly
