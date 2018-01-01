TWO FARM chemical manufacturers have issued recall notices for fungicide products.

Both Sumitomo and Nufarm have informed the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) of voluntary recalls for their fungicides, both of which have the active ingredient carbendazim.

The products in question are Sumitomo’s Motac 500 SC and Nufarm’s Spin Flo systemic fungicide.

The two products are generally used in pulse crops, such as chickpeas and faba beans for the treatment of diseases such as chocolate spot and botrytis grey mould.

In a letter to the APVMA Sumitomo said the product conformed to manufacturing specifications at the time of manufacture, but that since the manufacturing process it has increased in viscosity and is now difficult to pour, presenting usability issues.

Both businesses have said the recalled batches present no additional risk to crops, humans or the environment.

“This issue relates to the physical aspects of the product and efficacy is not impacted,” the Sumitomo letter said.

Growers holding drums of these chemicals are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.