 

Research is the key to start of seeding

KEN WILSON
28 Apr, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Kojaneerup farmer Scott Smith has adopted a steady approach to the start of his 2018 seeding program.
Kojaneerup farmer Scott Smith has adopted a steady approach to the start of his 2018 seeding program.

KOJANEERUP farmer Scott Smith is one of the farmers who started their 2018 seeding programs earlier across Western Australia.

Mr Smith had already planted 900 hectares of Thumper canola when Farm Weekly called into his property last week, although he admitted he wasn’t going too hard yet, working “gentleman’s hours”.

“We’re just picking our paddocks at the moment and I expect we will finish the canola by the end of the month,” Mr Smith said.

“Then we will start the barley and put in the wheat in the back half of May.

“It’s still fairly positive and I’m looking forward to a better season than last year which was too wet to give us a good break.”

Mr Smith’s early start is on the back of a reminder from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) for producers to research their seeding programs thoroughly.

Research has shown early wheat sowing opportunities vary greatly between locations.

DPIRD has urged growers to consider historical rainfall data in association with stored moisture levels and variety selection when contemplating whether to sow before the traditional break of the season.

DPIRD scientists analysed climate data from 1975 to 2017 alongside wheat variety responses to sowing times at Mullewa, Merredin, Katanning and Esperance.

Research officer Meredith Guthrie said while historical data gave an indication of likely rainfall, it provided no guarantee.

“The results showed there was a 30 per cent chance of seeding opportunities in April at Mullewa and Merredin, while at Katanning and Esperance there was a 50 per cent chance,” Dr Guthrie said.

“The data from past years provides a useful means of assessing the chances of early season rainfall events, in contrast to three month climate forecasts produced in March and April which have a low predictive skill level.”

Dr Guthrie advised growers to consult DPIRD’s weather station summaries on its website to assess previous April rainfall data.

Despite widespread rainfall early in the year, stored soil moisture now varies greatly across the grainbelt, with levels particularly low in the north and eastern areas.

“Heavy rainfall that fell from ex-tropical cyclones Joyce, in January, and Kelvin, in February, is no longer present in the top soil, so growers would be wise to check stored moisture levels for their property when making early sowing decisions,” Dr Guthrie said.

Variety selection is another major consideration when sowing early to manage the risk of frost and heat stress.

DPIRD research officer Brenda Shackley said if growers chose to sow early, they would be wise to sow a long-season variety.

Ms Shackley said growers should match the maturity of a variety with the sowing date to maximise their wheat crop’s yield potential.

“Department early sowing trials, with co-investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation, planted in April have shown mid-long maturing varieties typically yield best – except at frost-affected sites, where very long, winter maturing wheats produce the highest yields,” Ms Shackley said.

“In frost-prone areas, delaying sowing into May is one of the best ways to maximise yields, to avoid the risk of flowering during a frost event.

“In areas that are not at risk of frost, department trials show sowing in April offers no yield advantage compared with sowing in early May.”

DPIRD’s Flower Power tool can help growers to choose a variety’s sowing time to minimise the risk to frost exposure and maximise yield potential.

The online tool can be used to predict wheat flowering times of up to three different varieties at various sowing times and the risk of frost or heat stress in a selected location.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Live export needs to stop now. It's bad enough we're killing these animals, must we also torture
light grey arrow
Good to know that thousands of caring people in all walks of life oppose the cruel live animal
light grey arrow
Good to know that thousands of caring people in all walks of life oppose the cruel live animal
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables