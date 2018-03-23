FARMERS from across the WA grainbelt have heard from the CBH Group’s boss about how the co-operative plans to reduce supply chain costs to remain competitive against the rising threat of the Black Sea, at grower group meetings across the State.

Over the past two weeks the bulk handler’s chief executive officer, Jimmy Wilson, has toured Mingenew, Dalwallinu, Green Range, Esperance, Moorine Rock and Kukerin, sharing CBH’s plans to drive down “paddock to customer” costs.

According to CBH figures, it costs about $248 a tonne for WA grain to reach Indonesian customers.

This includes on-farm costs, as well as land-bound and seaborne logistics.

Meantime, despite having to travel a further distance, it costs $51/t less for Ukrainian grain to travel to Indonesia at $196/t, giving Ukrainian exporters a significant competitive edge.

Mr Wilson said this was having a significant impact on WA’s harvest shipping.

“We’re seeing less grain moving out of WA, we’re seeing less harvest shipping and potentially a larger carry-over this year,” Mr Wilson said.

“The customer has optionality, they can decide whether they want to take that grain or not and so low and behold they’re sort of going down this end of the scale to the cheaper grains – they call it filler wheat – but there’s quite a broad spectrum in that area.”

The former BHP iron ore boss said CBH would focus on the “relentless pursuit of the basics” to lower costs and increase value within the outbound logistical chain.

Mr Wilson said several structural changes within the business had already been initiated to drive efficiencies and better define management roles.

“The structure that you had before was Operations that used to look after the planning side of the network, the building side of the network and the operating side of the network,” Mr Wilson said.

“What we’ve done is we’ve split up planning, building and operating and we put that under three general managers, as opposed to just one general manager who was trying to cover what was a very large scope.”