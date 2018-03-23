 

Savings are needed for Black Sea threat

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
23 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The CBH Group's chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson attended a Liebe Group event last week where he spoke to grower's about the co-operative's plans to reduce
The CBH Group's chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson attended a Liebe Group event last week where he spoke to grower's about the co-operative's plans to reduce "paddock to customer" costs.

FARMERS from across the WA grainbelt have heard from the CBH Group’s boss about how the co-operative plans to reduce supply chain costs to remain competitive against the rising threat of the Black Sea, at grower group meetings across the State.

Over the past two weeks the bulk handler’s chief executive officer, Jimmy Wilson, has toured Mingenew, Dalwallinu, Green Range, Esperance, Moorine Rock and Kukerin, sharing CBH’s plans to drive down “paddock to customer” costs.

According to CBH figures, it costs about $248 a tonne for WA grain to reach Indonesian customers.

This includes on-farm costs, as well as land-bound and seaborne logistics.

Meantime, despite having to travel a further distance, it costs $51/t less for Ukrainian grain to travel to Indonesia at $196/t, giving Ukrainian exporters a significant competitive edge.

Mr Wilson said this was having a significant impact on WA’s harvest shipping.

“We’re seeing less grain moving out of WA, we’re seeing less harvest shipping and potentially a larger carry-over this year,” Mr Wilson said.

“The customer has optionality, they can decide whether they want to take that grain or not and so low and behold they’re sort of going down this end of the scale to the cheaper grains – they call it filler wheat – but there’s quite a broad spectrum in that area.”

The former BHP iron ore boss said CBH would focus on the “relentless pursuit of the basics” to lower costs and increase value within the outbound logistical chain.

Mr Wilson said several structural changes within the business had already been initiated to drive efficiencies and better define management roles.

“The structure that you had before was Operations that used to look after the planning side of the network, the building side of the network and the operating side of the network,” Mr Wilson said.

“What we’ve done is we’ve split up planning, building and operating and we put that under three general managers, as opposed to just one general manager who was trying to cover what was a very large scope.”

Mr Wilson said the delivery of the co-operative’s $750 million Network Strategy was another major area of focus.

Last harvest, 123 CBH receival sites were open across the four port zones, down from 142 in the 2016-17 harvest.

Of the 13.2 million tonnes received through the system last harvest, 96 per cent of grain was delivered to the 100 Network Strategy sites.

More than two thirds of the grain was captured in the largest 30 sites, with 22pc in the next 30 sites and 12pc in the remaining 63 sites.

The CBH Group’s general manager of operations David Capper said the co-operative was working to strike the right balance while delivering the Network Strategy.

Mr Capper said it was important receival sites were not closed too soon, before capacity under the Network Strategy sites was increased.

“We know we need to trend towards efficiency and move towards the Network Strategy but at the same time we’re very cognisant that it’s not built yet – we’ve got 4mt of storage to build and throughput gains to grab,” Mr Capper said.

“There’s a real balance there, to drive for efficiency but still provide the service while we’re building those 100 sites to where they need to be.”

With the number of receival sites reducing over time Mr Wilson said it would be impossible to please everyone.

He said while inevitably some growers would have to travel further to deliver grain as more sites closed, overall costs could be reduced by improving efficiencies throughout the network, which would ultimately be returned to growers.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to look at the average grower and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.

“If we are able to be successful at let’s say reducing our total costs by 25pc, everyone will be getting a benefit – some people will be getting a slightly less benefit than others – but at the end of the day everyone will get a benefit.

“What we aspire is to reduce the total costs quite dramatically, that is the whole idea behind the transformation.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables