 

Soil conference focuses on regeneration

RACHEL CLARKE
22 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE Healthy Soils, Healthy Communities conference at the Fremantle Sailing Club recently looked into the future of agriculture and the public food system.

It focused on pathways for regeneration from farms to forks and the complexity of our food systems.

Wyalkatchem broadacre farmer and guest speaker Dianne Haggerty said it was the responsibility of farmers to ensure they were growing the best possible food.

Ms Haggerty looked into regenerative farming in 2001 after hearing a presentation from United States author, farmer and sustainable agriculture consultant Arden Andersen, who is very strong on human health and the links between soil health and human health.

Dr Anderson’s presentation highlighted the link between chronic disease and the decline in food quality.

Ms Haggerty and her husband Ian, who operate 13,000 hectares across Wyalkatchem, Dowerin, Cunderdin and Meckering, were dissatisfied with conventional farming practices that wouldn’t cut it with their budgets, so they went looking for answers.

“We were doing conventional farming to start with which was successful, in the 1990s when there was a good rainfall patterns and we could make some good money out of growing crops,” Ms Haggerty said.

“But there was the odd season thrown in there, where the season wasn’t so flash and you could see quickly that the system was fairly vulnerable to shocks.

“The recommendations all the time were you need to be putting more fertiliser on to grow the same amount of crop or you need to be putting more fungicides because of the rust, then insects were becoming an issue, so the prescriptions all the time meant we were putting more and more on to grow variable yields.”

American microbiologist and soil biology researcher Elaine Ingham was another turning point for Ms Haggerty.

“She described how those microbes in the soil have a beautiful self organising system when they are allowed to function appropriately to provide the best opportunity for plant health and ultimately animal health that are consuming that,” Ms Haggerty said.

The Haggertys, who run grassfed sheep for meat, sheep for wool and breeding ewes and rams, use natural intelligence which relies upon nature restoring itself, meaning those indigenous grasses and plants can come back.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I love big tractors
light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables