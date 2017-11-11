BULK handlers across the nation will rely on their southern networks to generate throughput this season as harvest moves up a gear.

All three of the nation’s major grain receivers, CBH, GrainCorp and Viterra expect the majority of tonnes will come from the southern portion of their networks, meaning peak harvest will be later than usual.

GrainCorp operations general manager Nigel Lotz said the company was gearing up for a vastly different year to last season’s bin-burster.

“We’re expecting to have a drop in receivals year-on-year,” Mr Lotz said.

He said the downturn was caused by a poor harvest in New South Wales and Queensland.

“We are relying on southern NSW and Victoria for the bulk of our receivals this year.”

Mr Lotz said GrainCorp would concentrate the majority of its mobile grain handling equipment in the southern zone this year due to the lower tonnages in the north.

“It will mean the gear is in the southern zone as soon as they get started, whereas normally it moves from north to south in line with the harvest peak,” Mr Lotz said.

“Hopefully this will help boost the experience at our sites for southern farmers.”

The seasonal conditions are creating challenges in terms of creating off-standard segregations for commodities.

“We have had some rain recently which is causing quality issues which we are trying to manage as best as we can,” Mr Lotz said.

“In particular, the chickpeas are providing challenging as there are a limited number of grades we can offer.”

In WA, CBH operations general manager David Capper said there had been a pleasant surprise for the company, with a kind spring, especially in the group’s southern Albany and Esperance zone, spearheading an upward revision of production estimates.

“Early estimates had indicated that CBH Group would receive a well below average crop pegged at between 9.5 and 10 million tonnes, however the conditions through August and September have significantly improved the crop and while still below average the crop is likely to be in the 11 to 12mt range,” Mr Capper said.