 

Sowing retained canola seed research profiled at AusCanola 2018

06 Sep, 2018 10:23 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
DPIRD research officers Martin Harries (left) and Mark Seymour check a crop of canola as part of a project to assess the performance and profitability of sowing retained seed.
DPIRD research officers Martin Harries (left) and Mark Seymour check a crop of canola as part of a project to assess the performance and profitability of sowing retained seed.

Research has confirmed there are no harmful yield or quality effects from sowing multiple generations of retained seed of open pollinated triazine tolerant (OP TT) canola, the AusCanola 2018 conference in Perth was told today.

More than 70 per cent of canola plantings in WA are sown to popular OP TT varieties, particularly ATR Bonito, which perform well in low to medium rainfall environments.

However, with few replacement varieties on the horizon, canola growers have become concerned about the use of seed that has been retained for many years or whether it would be more prudent to switch to more expensive hybrid TT seed.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research officer Mark Seymour said the research evaluated the performance of multiple generations of OP TT seed.

The research was undertaken with co-investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

Mr Seymour said field trials at Wittenoom Hills and two sites at Grass Patch sown in 2016 and 2017 to retained OP TT seed, showed very little difference in seed yields or quality performance.

“The result showed that generation 2-4 ATR Bonito seed yielded the same as a commercially purchased new, or generation one, seed,” he said.

“There was also no compromise in plant establishment, flowering time, date of maturity or oil content.”

Mr Seymour said the results showed there was little financial loss from sowing retained OP TT canola varieties.

“The gross margins of the Generation 4 seed at Grass Patch in 2017 and the generation 3 seed at Wittenoom Hills in 2016 were actually higher than new commercial seeds,” he said.

“The generation 3 seed sown at Wittenoom Hills in 2016 produced the highest gross margin of $612 per hectare, significantly larger than the other generations, which achieved margins of $511-522/ha.”

Further research compared generations of hybrid TT canola with each other and commercial seed lots of OP TT canola.

Mr Seymour said field trials of three generations of hybrid TT at Grass Patch, Ballidu, Merredin, Dalwallinu and Wittenoom Hills suggested that while there were some production risks, there was little difference in yield and quality results.

“We observed earlier flowering and flowers with male sterility in generation 2 and 3 hybrid TT plants, but there was little variation in mean site yields of 1.3t/ha,” he said.

“While the second and third generations of hybrid TT canola did not perform as well, the average yield loss was three per cent – much lower than previously thought.”

“As a consequence of the relatively small differences in yield and oil content, the research found no financial incentive to sow hybrid generation 1 seed instead of retained hybrid seed, with generation 2 averaging $10/ha higher returns than generation 1.”

At lower rainfall sites, where yield levels were below 1.5t/ha, the research showed OP TT canola produced equal or higher seed yields and gross margins than all the first generation hybrid seed treatments.

This resulted in an average gross margin of $515/ha for the OP TT canola, compared with $419/ha for first generation hybrid TT seed.

Mr Seymour said growers could be confident to continue to sow OP TT varieties, whether it was newly purchased seed or retained OP TT seed.

“In the majority of experiments, growing an OP variety and sowing at a target of 40 plants per square metre, produced higher yields and returns than any of the hybrid treatments,” he said.

“Growers are reminded to check the seed germination every year to ensure its performance.”

There are more details on this research in the department’s newly released ‘Canola agronomy research in Western Australia’ Bulletin, available at agric.wa.gov.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook what a corrupt man you are. You are also a complete liar. I also am a farmer's
light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables