STUDENTS from Albany’s Great Southern Grammar (GSG) will tomorrow, Friday, August 31, help InterGrain launch its latest Noodle wheat variety, as part of the company’s naming initiative to help educate students on the breeding process and key markets of WA’s premium niche product.

GSG students have been working closely with InterGrain over the past few months to name the long-season Noodle wheat – known as IGW8048 – which will be commercially available for WA growers from next year.

The new variety will be another option for WA farmers who export about one million tonnes of Australian Noodle Wheat (ANW) to Japan and South Korea, where it is used as a key ingredient for the traditional udon noodle dish.

Udon noodle wheat is only grown in WA and Japan, making it a high value market for the WA grains industry with an estimated value of $300 million a year.

InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley said the product’s end users were a key consideration in the naming process of the new variety and GSG was enlisted due to its Japanese language program.

The school has a linkage program with Japan’s Nichinan City School, which also assisted in the Noodle naming project.

“Naming our Noodle varieties is important but also quite challenging for us because there’s lots of rules when it comes to how you can name a variety under the Plant Breeder’s Rights Act,” Ms Walmsley said.

“We also like to have a strong connection between WA and the Japanese end-user market.

“We were connected with Great Southern Grammar at Albany which has always had a Japanese program and has also a long-term relationship with the Japanese city of Nichinan.

“We were really excited about being able to combine the Japanese relationship and the end-user food angle with the agricultural production side of things, because Great Southern Grammar has a strong agricultural program as well.”

Ms Walmsley said the InterGrain team travelled to the Albany school to teach students how to cook and eat udon noodles, before participants were tasked with coming up with an appropriate name for the variety with the help of their Japanese counterparts in Nichinan.