THE AUSTRALIAN pulse industry could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in export income due to a decision by the Indian government to impose a 30 per cent tariff on chickpea and lentil imports, effective immediately.

As industry tries to digest the implications of the decision, Pulse Australia’s short-term priority is to ensure product currently en route to India is not subject to the tariff and is working with Federal government to get clarity from India on whether consignments on the water on the way to India will be exempt from the impost.

Given the timing of the announcement, right as the first wave of 2017-18 Australian exports to India have been loaded and are on the water, there are an estimated 200,000 tonnes of pulses headed for India at present.

India is Australia’s biggest market for both chickpeas and lentils.

The Indian decision has been made in order to try and curb a fall in prices which would hurt Indian farmers, following an improved season in terms of production after a run of below average years.

The chickpea and lentil tariff, which was announced on December 21, 2017, follows hot on the heels of 50pc import tariff on field peas.

Smaller tariffs has been imposed for other commodities such as wheat and palm oil.

Aussie pulse values have already tumbled, with desi chickpeas sitting around $600-650 a tonne delivered upcountry in most Australian regions, less than half the values at the top of the market mid last year.

It comes as a blow for growers who are yet to market this year’s crop, while the export sector will have to look for alternative homes for remaining chickpea and lentil tonnages.

Lentil crops will also be subject to the Indian tariff.

Pulse Australia chairman Ron Storey said his organisation’s first priority was trying to ensure the product already exported, but which had not arrived, was not subject to the tariff.

“Pulse Australia believes the Indian government ought to provide a tariff exemption on product on the water,” Mr Storey said.