 

Testing deep seeding of dwarf wheats

RACHEL CLARKE
26 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Department of Primary Industires and Regional Development Merredin senior research officer Bob French.
Department of Primary Industires and Regional Development Merredin senior research officer Bob French.

DRIER growing season starts have opened the possibility of deep seeding wheat to reach moisture for farmers in the lower rainfall areas.

But that has been trickier to achieve since the introduction of dwarf wheat varieties into the commercial market has not only shrunk the height and mass of wheat crops in WA but also the plants’ coleoptile.

The coleoptile, a pointed protective sheath covering the emerging shoot of a wheat plant, is much smaller in the dwarf wheats.

To better understand the interaction, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Merredin senior research officer Bob French’s trial at this year’s Liebe Spring Field Day, Kalannie, sought to characterise the effect of genetically determined differences in coleoptile length on wheat response to deep seeding.

“Recent climatic trends in WA coupled with advances in cropping technology mean growers want to establish crops earlier in the season than traditionally,” Dr French said.

“Higher temperatures and less frequent rainfall in early autumn mean that the soil surface can dry very quickly at this time of the year which means ideal seedbed conditions for the crop establishment can be short-lived.

“One way to overcome this constraint would be to place seed deeper in the soil where moisture levels are more stable after rain, but there is a limit to the depth from which a seedling will emerge.”

Most modern Australian wheats contain the dwarfing genes Rht1 and Rht2, which shorten the coleoptile and therefore don’t emerge from deep sowing as effectively as older cultivars.

“However there are alternative dwarfing genes that don’t shorten the coleoptile and using these instead may retain the agronomic advantages of semi-dwarf wheats while enabling deeper sowing,” Dr French said.

Using the widely adapted Australian tall wheat, Halberd, which contains no dwarfing genes, the trial results clearly shows the superior ability of Halberd to emerge from deep sowing.

“Amongst modern cultivars tested Cutlass and Magenta were best,” Dr French said.

The data suggested that Emu Rock, Halberd and Magenta, with the Rht1 gene emerged well from depth, but this is not consistent with other years tested.

Dr French concluded that many modern wheat cultivars establish poorly when sown 100 millimetres deep, but there are genetics available which will improve establishment from deep sowing while retaining other agronomic advantages of semi-dwarf wheats.

“There is potential to improve the emergence of wheat sown as deep as 100mm which should make very early sowing less risky,” Dr French said.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables